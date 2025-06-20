LUNGU TO BE BURIED IN SA

The family of Zambia’s late president, Edgar Lungu, announced on Friday that he will be buried in South Africa after a row with the Zambian government over its plans for a state funeral.
Lungu’s family
on Wednesday stopped his body from being repatriated from South Africa, where
he died in hospital on 5 June after it emerged that President Hakainde
Hichilema planned to receive it upon arrival against the late leader’s wishes.
In response,
Hichilema cut short an extended period of national mourning for Lungu, whom he
replaced in 2021 after winning the elections.
Lungu’s funeral
and burial “will take place here in South Africa, in accordance with the
family’s wishes for a private ceremony”, spokesperson Makebi Zulu said in a
statement.
“The Lungu
family continues to seek peace and unity amongst fellow Zambians during this
time,” the statement said, thanking the South African government for its
“non-interference and respect of the... rights of the family”.
The cause of
the former president’s death at the age of 68 was not announced, but he had
been receiving specialised treatment in a clinic in Pretoria, his Patriotic
Front party said.
He was elected
to lead the copper-rich southern African country in 2015 but lost elections six
years later to Hichilema from the United Party for National Development. News24
