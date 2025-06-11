MAGACHA : I EARN US$500 A MONTH

Gospel music star, Sabastian Magacha says he earns about US$500 a month as an artist and the money he can afford to pay for the welfare of his six-year-old child is US$100 a month.

Magacha has denied claims that he has not been taking responsibility for the welfare of his daughter.

“I furnish the State that my monthly income is plus or minus US$500,” he said in his opposing affidavit.

“I am not formally employed and I am a gospel artist. That is my source of income and I have no other source of income.

“I have attached a detailed statement from the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association, where they pay each artist a yearly once-off payment for the songs played on air.

“The net revenue from the ZIMURA was US$120 for 2024.

“From my monthly income as stated, I have a wife, and we are blessed with two minor children.

“I pay rentals in the sum of US$250 per month, food and groceries US$70. From my income, against my expenses, I can afford to contribute towards the maintenance of the minor child the sum of US$100 per month, which shall be inclusive.”

Magacha argued that he had been taking care of his child up to last year and blamed the mother for refusing to accept his contributions.

The relationship between the two ended when she was still two months pregnant.

Magacha is blaming his child’s mother for being extravagant and the love to live a lavish lifestyle.

“The respondent wants to live a flamboyant life and has always wanted to force it on me despite making it very clear to her from the onset that I cannot afford such flamboyance and I have always wanted to live within my means.

“It is the common cause that maintenance of a minor child is the responsibility of both parents and each according to his or her own means.

“In respect of the child’s school fees, I secured a place for her where the school fees payable is US$90 per term.

“The school is very decent where I could afford. However, the applicant refused to enroll the child at the said school, opting for a private and very expensive school for US$800 per term.

“I made it clear that I could not afford such fees but she remained adamant and proceeded to enroll the child at the expensive school.

“She even refused to accept my contributions from April 2024.

“At no time did I make a preference that the minor child stays at home and I have always wanted to contribute towards the maintenance of the child according to my means.

“The problem is with the applicant who wants to live a lavish lifestyle which she also wants to force on the minor child,” he said.

He added: “The applicant has deliberately failed to disclose her monthly income to assist the court in coming up with a just and equitable order.

“This is so because the application is not bona fide. The applicant is gainfully employed and has deliberately failed to disclose her salary and income.

“This is the reason why she has insisted on enrolling the minor child at an expensive school and refusing to accept my contribution towards the maintenance of the child, unlike myself, the applicant has no other children to look after save for the minor child in question.” Herald