TWO TEACHERS ARRESTED FOR DRAWING PUPILS BLOOD

Two female teachers at Mbuya Nehanda Primary School in Bikita are facing assault charges for allegedly drawing blood from 19 Early Childhood Development (ECD) pupils.

Beatrice Gotsani (35) and Charity Matiza (42) are appearing in court this afternoon. The incident happened last Thursday at the school’s ECD centre.

Circumstances are that Gotsani and Matiza used syringes to draw the blood from 19 pupils.

The matter came to light after the pupils reported the matter to Francis Matutu, an employee at the school. Masvingo Mirror