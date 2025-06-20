MADZIBABA DISAPPEARED WITH MY ILL SON

A 22-year-old Mbare woman lost her baby to a self-styled prophet two weeks ago.

Priscilla Mbombo, of Joburg Lines, left her baby aged four in the hands of a self-proclaiming prophet only identified as Madzibaba John at Tsiga Grounds while seeking prayers.

Priscilla had a conversation with John over the phone concerning the illness of her child and agreed to meet at the grounds at 5pm for deliverance.

They later met and Priscilla was told to go and look for a red cloth as part of the deliverance processes.

Out of trust, she left her baby in the custody of Madzibaba John.

She returned moments later and found that Madzibaba John had already disappeared with her son.

Priscilla had been making efforts to look for Madzibaba John and her son since June 1 but all her efforts were in vain leading and she has since approached the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a kidnapping case involving a minor child in Mbare.

“The victim was left in the custody of a self-proclaiming prophet for divine deliverance. The mother has failed to locate the prophet and the baby since June 1, 2025,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro