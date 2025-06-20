MADZIBABA DISAPPEARED WITH MY ILL SON

A 22-year-old Mbare woman lost her baby to a self-styled prophet two weeks ago.
Priscilla
Mbombo, of Joburg Lines, left her baby aged four in the hands of a
self-proclaiming prophet only identified as Madzibaba John at Tsiga Grounds
while seeking prayers.
Priscilla had a
conversation with John over the phone concerning the illness of her child and
agreed to meet at the grounds at 5pm for deliverance.
They later met
and Priscilla was told to go and look for a red cloth as part of the
deliverance processes.
Out of trust,
she left her baby in the custody of Madzibaba John.
She returned
moments later and found that Madzibaba John had already disappeared with her
son.
Priscilla had
been making efforts to look for Madzibaba John and her son since June 1 but all
her efforts were in vain leading and she has since approached the police.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police are
investigating a kidnapping case involving a minor child in Mbare.
“The victim was
left in the custody of a self-proclaiming prophet for divine deliverance. The
mother has failed to locate the prophet and the baby since June 1, 2025,” said
Insp Chakanza. H Metro
