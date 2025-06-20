EX SOLDIER'S ACCOUNT HACKED, US$13K STOLEN

A retired soldier reportedly lost his lump sum payment to a fraudster who hacked into his bank account, a Harare court heard yesterday.
The suspect
Tigere Dube is a former soldier and was
once the complainant Forward Mapfunde’s
neighbour.
He was not
asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.
Allegations are
that on September 23 last year, Mapfunde received his lump sum amount of US$13
003.34 and ZWL$ 14 041 into his National Building Society (NBS) Nostro and Zig
accounts.
The accounts
were linked to his EcoCash number.
Between
September 28 and 30, Dube and his accomplices who are at large, acquired a copy
of fake National Identity Card bearing Mapfunde’s particulars and inserted
Dube’s face.
Dube allegedly
approached Econet Rushinga and used the fake ID to replace Mapfunde’s Econet
sim card.
Using the
fraudulently acquired sim card, Dube and his accomplices went on to download a
NBS Bank Mobile application and linked it to the phone number in question.
Furthering
their fraudulent activities, the gang went on to transfer Mapfunde’s funds from NBS Nostro and ZIG bank account
numbers into the Ecocash account belonging to him which was now in their
control.
Thereafter they
withdrew money at various Econet agents in Harare.
They
transferred the ZIG component to various mobile money apps they had access to.
On September
30, Mapfunde experienced network challenges and visited an Econet Shop in
Harare where his line was re-activated.
After
reactivation of the said line, he regained control of his bank account and
discovered the offence and approached police. H Metro
