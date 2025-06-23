ILLEGAL CEMETERY BACK IN BUSINESS, TWO YEARS LATER

Two years after businessman John Rukodzi was arrested and dragged to court for allegedly operating an illegal cemetery along Seke Road opposite the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the cemetery has been reopened and officials are accepting payments for burial services.

Those who are running the cemetery have erected a sign along Seke Road to advise clients that they are back in business.

The owners of Rukodzi Parish Cemetery are now using a rural address for their business, which they say is now based at Murape School in the Seke rural area.

They have changed the named from Rukodzi Parish to Rukodzi Perish.

Two years ago, the cemetery’s owners clashed with the owners of Zororo Memorial Park.

The row started when Rukodzi Parish Cemetery sold more than 50 graves, at US$80 each, and the case spilled into the courts.

Rukodzi was arrested and appeared in court facing allegations of selling more than 50 graves at US$80 each on State land and aallegedly using burial orders and issuing receipts in the name of a legitimate cemetery company, Zororo Memorial Park.

Sources said Rukodzi once applied for land from the Harare City Council, which is near Zororo Cemetery but then, without approval, moved into the nearby State land where he was operating his cemetery.

In February that year, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works wrote to police in Waterfalls advising them that they had not allocated any land for cemetery purposes to Rukodzi at either Retreat and Eyestone Farms.

“Could you please be advised that the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works did not allocate any land for cemetery purposes to Rukodzi Parish Pvt Ltd at the above properties. Be guided accordingly,” read the letter dated February 7, 2023, from the Ministry.

Several people had already been buried at the cemetery. H Metro