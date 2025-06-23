COUNCIL DESTROYS IMPORTED CHICKEN

Masvingo City Council last Friday destroyed 1, 6 tonnes of chicken which entered the country illegally, a council spokesperson has said.
The consignment
which was destined for Harare was intercepted 30km from Masvingo near
Mushagashe Training Center along Masvingo-Harare Road.
According to
the council spokesperson, the meat had no veterinary clearances and
documentation and was therefore deemed unsafe for human consumption. The
chicken was burnt at Cambria Landfill under strict supervision.
Huge chicken
chunks coming from South Africa believed to be GMOS and much cheaper than local
meat is popular with local restaurants, backyard food outlets and fast-food
chains.
“The truck was
not refrigerated. The meat was hard frozen and wrapped in plastics. The
packaging, transportation and labelling violate the Food Standards Act and we
don’t know what the meat was exposed to,” said a source.
The action was
taken in line with the Public Health Act.
“Council urges
residents and vendors to only source meat from licensed and inspected suppliers
to ensure community safety and prevent the spread of diseases,” said Ashleigh
Jinjika.
Sources said
the cardboard boxes had names and phone numbers of recipients. Masvingo Mirror
