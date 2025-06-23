NO TOILETS : VILLAGERS TO BE HIT WITH US$50 FINES

Makoni Rural District Council (RDC), which has a 47% open defecation rate, has announced a US$50 fine for households without standard toilets, effective from November 1, 2025.

This decision aligns with Statutory Instrument 228 of 2023, which makes it illegal to reside at a homestead without a toilet.

Makoni RDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edmore Chidembo told Chipinge Times that approximately 47% of Makoni villagers practice open defecation.

“We currently have a 47% open defecation rate in Makoni Rural District Council, which is why we have activated our environmental bylaws. We need to improve sanitation in the district,” said Chidembo.

A notice signed by Chidembo states that the fine will be effective from November 1, 2025, and will be charged for every inspection.

“Effective from the 1st of November 2025, Makoni Rural District Council will fine US$50 (per inspection) to each household without a standard toilet,” reads the notice. Masvingo Mirror