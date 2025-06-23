NO TOILETS : VILLAGERS TO BE HIT WITH US$50 FINES

Makoni Rural District Council (RDC), which has a 47% open defecation rate, has announced a US$50 fine for households without standard toilets, effective from November 1, 2025.
This decision
aligns with Statutory Instrument 228 of 2023, which makes it illegal to reside
at a homestead without a toilet.
Makoni RDC
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edmore Chidembo told Chipinge Times that
approximately 47% of Makoni villagers practice open defecation.
“We currently
have a 47% open defecation rate in Makoni Rural District Council, which is why
we have activated our environmental bylaws. We need to improve sanitation in
the district,” said Chidembo.
A notice signed
by Chidembo states that the fine will be effective from November 1, 2025, and
will be charged for every inspection.
“Effective from
the 1st of November 2025, Makoni Rural District Council will fine US$50 (per
inspection) to each household without a standard toilet,” reads the notice.
Masvingo Mirror
