HRE CITY BOSSES FACING THE AXE

Panic has gripped Harare City Council, with senior executives desperate to secure their positions following the release of a damning commission of inquiry report on the operations of the local authority.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed a five-member team led by retired High Court judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, to investigate the operations of the municipality.

During hearings, the commission uncovered extensive corruption and mismanagement, with senior officials and some councillors cited as the chief culprits.

Among the findings was that the town clerk was earning US$27 000 monthly, which could rise to US$30 000 with perks, while the lowest-paid executive was earning US$15 000 monthly against poor service delivery.

City directors, who allegedly had “no payslips,” spent US$124 000 on luxury foreign trips, in addition to US$1 million on topof-the-range vehicles during the election period.

It emerged that the huge perks were not approved by the Local Government Board.

Cheda confirmed to the media that the report detailed serious concerns regarding the conduct of certain senior Harare City Council (HCC) officials while presenting the report to Mnangagwa.

"The findings of this commission point towards necessary leadership renewal at Harare City Council," a local government official familiar with the process said.

A council official said, “There is panic in council with some managers, who were exposed for corruption all over the place in search of supernatural powers to survive a shake-up.”

Combined Harare Residents Association director, Reuben Akilli, said heads must roll at the municipality as residents were paying the price for maladministration and corruption. Newsday