DIASPORA DOC LOSES US$2 700 IN CATTLE DEAL

UK-based Zimbabwean doctor, Tony Muchekesi, allegedly lost US$2,700 to a Marondera-based veterinary worker in a botched cattle deal.
Dr Muchekesi
claims he was hoodwinked into believing that Perseverance Gambiza was into the
cattle business before he engaged her.
Gambiza, who
advertises her business of selling cattle, on her Facebook page, was arrested
and is expected to appear in court soon.
Her case is
being investigated under case number CR39/06/25.
The trial was
initially supposed to open at the Marondera Magistrate Court last week but was
referred back to the police station after the State requested some exhibits
which showed she received money from the complainant.
The
investigating officer has since completed compiling the docket, using exhibits
from Mukuru money transfer, which show that she received the money. It is
alleged that Gambiza, who uses the name Duchess Dutchess in her business,
convinced Dr Muchekesi that she would provide the cattle once he sent a
deposit.
She told him to deposit US$700, which he did. He paid the balance the following day. However, he claims she became evasive.
“I had to report the matter after I realised that she was no longer communicating with me. I later realised that she is employed at Veterinary Services as a cleaner in Marondera.
“I trusted her since she had told me that she works at the veterinary but she kept on giving excuses. I then reported the matter and was also advised that she targets people in the Diaspora.
“She had been on the run before she was arrested last week but was not detained since she is heavily pregnant. Surprisingly she is now denying that I sent her some money.
“So, the
investigating officer was tasked last week to get original documents from
Mukuru so that the papers can substantiate the fraud case.” Herald
