DIASPORA DOC LOSES US$2 700 IN CATTLE DEAL



UK-based Zimbabwean doctor, Tony Muchekesi, allegedly lost US$2,700 to a Marondera-based veterinary worker in a botched cattle deal.

Dr Muchekesi claims he was hoodwinked into believing that Perseverance Gambiza was into the cattle business before he engaged her.

Gambiza, who advertises her business of selling cattle, on her Facebook page, was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

Her case is being investigated under case number CR39/06/25.

The trial was initially supposed to open at the Marondera Magistrate Court last week but was referred back to the police station after the State requested some exhibits which showed she received money from the complainant.

The investigating officer has since completed compiling the docket, using exhibits from Mukuru money transfer, which show that she received the money. It is alleged that Gambiza, who uses the name Duchess Dutchess in her business, convinced Dr Muchekesi that she would provide the cattle once he sent a deposit.

She told him to deposit US$700, which he did. He paid the balance the following day. However, he claims she became evasive.

“I had to report the matter after I realised that she was no longer communicating with me. I later realised that she is employed at Veterinary Services as a cleaner in Marondera.

“I trusted her since she had told me that she works at the veterinary but she kept on giving excuses. I then reported the matter and was also advised that she targets people in the Diaspora.

“She had been on the run before she was arrested last week but was not detained since she is heavily pregnant. Surprisingly she is now denying that I sent her some money.

“So, the investigating officer was tasked last week to get original documents from Mukuru so that the papers can substantiate the fraud case.” Herald