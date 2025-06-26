BEDROOM GOSSIP LED TO BRUTAL ASSAULT

The row, which led Ruya Adventist School head cook Lesly Bizwell to brutally assault a student on attachment at the school has been revealed — she claimed the victim allegedly gossiped that she makes weird sounds when she is being intimate with her partner.

The student, Meloshance Kashingaidza, was left with a broken arm in the attack.

H-Metro exclusively broke the story amid spirited attempts to have it kept under wraps.

Bizwell has now appeared in court, charged with assault.

She pleaded not guilty.

The complainant is Kashingaidza, a student at Chamtec Vocational Training Centre in Mt Darwin, who is on attachment at the school.

Bizwell is Kashingaidza’s supervisor.

The State alleged that on June 7, and around 5pm, Bizwell locked Kashingaidza in a toilet and accused her of spreading gossip about her around the school. According to the State, the rumours were that Bizwell makes annoying sounds, which affect other occupants in the residence, whenever she is intimate with her partner.

It is alleged that Bizwell assaulted Kashingaidza brutally with a safety shoe and a stick.

She suffered a fracture on her arm together with other injuries.

Bizwell was arrested, three days after the incident.

There were attempts to keep the incident under wraps.

However, with the staff at Mt Darwin Hospital demanding a police report, before they could attend to the student’s injuries, the school authorities could not keep the incident a secret anymore.

Kashingaidza said the vicious attack only stopped after she pleaded with her attacker to release her since her hand had been broken in the attack.

She was rushed to Mt Darwin Hospital by the school deputy head, Mrs Zingoni.

The hospital nurse refused to attend to Kashingaidza without a police report, leading to the chef’s arrest.

Earlier this week, Kashingaiza told H-Metro that she didn’t know the accusations she was facing and which led to her being bashed.

“As we speak, I am yet to know her reason for ruthlessly attacking me, it’s an issue she is refusing to disclose,” she said.

“She locked the toilet door after asking me to enter and I thought she wanted me to clean the toilet only to be treated like a snake.

“Hanzi ndichakurova kusvikira wanyarara upfidze kuita makuhwa.

“Shamhu nhatu dzakakora dzakaperera pandiri uye safety shoe and dry hands.

“I cried for help, begging for forgiveness in vain until she broke my hand.” H Metro