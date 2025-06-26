BEDROOM GOSSIP LED TO BRUTAL ASSAULT

The row, which led Ruya Adventist School head cook Lesly Bizwell to brutally assault a student on attachment at the school has been revealed — she claimed the victim allegedly gossiped that she makes weird sounds when she is being intimate with her partner.
The student,
Meloshance Kashingaidza, was left with a broken arm in the attack.
H-Metro
exclusively broke the story amid spirited attempts to have it kept under wraps.
Bizwell has now
appeared in court, charged with assault.
She pleaded not
guilty.
The complainant
is Kashingaidza, a student at Chamtec Vocational Training Centre in Mt Darwin,
who is on attachment at the school.
Bizwell is
Kashingaidza’s supervisor.
The State
alleged that on June 7, and around 5pm, Bizwell locked Kashingaidza in a toilet
and accused her of spreading gossip about her around the school. According to
the State, the rumours were that Bizwell makes annoying sounds, which affect
other occupants in the residence, whenever she is intimate with her partner.
It is alleged
that Bizwell assaulted Kashingaidza brutally with a safety shoe and a stick.
She suffered a
fracture on her arm together with other injuries.
Bizwell was
arrested, three days after the incident.
There were
attempts to keep the incident under wraps.
However, with
the staff at Mt Darwin Hospital demanding a police report, before they could
attend to the student’s injuries, the school authorities could not keep the
incident a secret anymore.
Kashingaidza
said the vicious attack only stopped after she pleaded with her attacker to
release her since her hand had been broken in the attack.
She was rushed
to Mt Darwin Hospital by the school deputy head, Mrs Zingoni.
The hospital
nurse refused to attend to Kashingaidza without a police report, leading to the
chef’s arrest.
Earlier this
week, Kashingaiza told H-Metro that she didn’t know the accusations she was
facing and which led to her being bashed.
“As we speak, I
am yet to know her reason for ruthlessly attacking me, it’s an issue she is
refusing to disclose,” she said.
“She locked the
toilet door after asking me to enter and I thought she wanted me to clean the
toilet only to be treated like a snake.
“Hanzi
ndichakurova kusvikira wanyarara upfidze kuita makuhwa.
“Shamhu nhatu
dzakakora dzakaperera pandiri uye safety shoe and dry hands.
“I cried for help, begging for forgiveness in vain until she broke my hand.” H Metro
