DEFIANT MOTORISTS TO BE BLOCKED AT TOLLGATES

Motorists who fail to present themselves to police after being caught on camera running through red traffic lights will face stiff penalties including inability to process their documents or pass through tollgates.

The measures are part of the newly implemented Electronic Traffic Management System (ETMS), designed to enhance road safety and contribute to an accident-free society.

In response to the initiative, police have launched an operation targeting 20 000 motorists in Harare and Bulawayo who are wanted for traffic light violations.

Authorities have started releasing the names of the vehicles owners in batches.

In an interview to unpack the ETMS, police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said there is no going back on the new system.

He cautioned individuals who disregard police requests to report to the nearest police station, after the publication of their vehicle licence numbers and pay their fines, noting that typically, those who run through red traffic lights are expected to face their day in court.

“The system will be linked to other Government departments like Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), local authorities, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra). What this means is that those who continue to ignore our call for them to present themselves at their nearest police station, will not be able to renew their vehicle licences or cross through tollgates anywhere in the country. The system also automatically indicates if the vehicle is registered or not,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said it was therefore in the interest of the offending motorist to comply, once caught on camera and their number plates published by the police.

Comm Nyathi said arrogance by motorists will be to their detriment, regardless of who owns the vehicle.

“Technology knows and respects no one, it doesn’t matter whether one is driving a vehicle with white number plates or not.

“We want clean roads, not what is prevailing now and as police, we won’t get tired of making sure we achieve that.

“Public Service Vehicle owners must also take heed that no operating licence will be issued to anyone owing, until the bill is cleared,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said road safety was a collective responsibility and hence both the law enforcement agencies and individual motorists must contribute towards that as the nation surges towards road safety.

Comm Nyathi urged motorists or institutions with vehicles on the list to report to the nearest police station and co-operate fully with ongoing investigations. Sunday Mail