DEFIANT MOTORISTS TO BE BLOCKED AT TOLLGATES

Motorists who fail to present themselves to police after being caught on camera running through red traffic lights will face stiff penalties including inability to process their documents or pass through tollgates.
The measures
are part of the newly implemented Electronic Traffic Management System (ETMS),
designed to enhance road safety and contribute to an accident-free society.
In response to
the initiative, police have launched an operation targeting 20 000 motorists in
Harare and Bulawayo who are wanted for traffic light violations.
Authorities
have started releasing the names of the vehicles owners in batches.
In an interview
to unpack the ETMS, police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said
there is no going back on the new system.
He cautioned
individuals who disregard police requests to report to the nearest police
station, after the publication of their vehicle licence numbers and pay their
fines, noting that typically, those who run through red traffic lights are
expected to face their day in court.
“The system
will be linked to other Government departments like Zimbabwe National Road
Administration (Zinara), local authorities, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).
What this means is that those who continue to ignore our call for them to
present themselves at their nearest police station, will not be able to renew
their vehicle licences or cross through tollgates anywhere in the country. The
system also automatically indicates if the vehicle is registered or not,” said
Comm Nyathi.
He said it was
therefore in the interest of the offending motorist to comply, once caught on
camera and their number plates published by the police.
Comm Nyathi
said arrogance by motorists will be to their detriment, regardless of who owns
the vehicle.
“Technology
knows and respects no one, it doesn’t matter whether one is driving a vehicle
with white number plates or not.
“We want clean
roads, not what is prevailing now and as police, we won’t get tired of making
sure we achieve that.
“Public Service
Vehicle owners must also take heed that no operating licence will be issued to
anyone owing, until the bill is cleared,” said Comm Nyathi.
He said road
safety was a collective responsibility and hence both the law enforcement
agencies and individual motorists must contribute towards that as the nation
surges towards road safety.
Comm Nyathi
urged motorists or institutions with vehicles on the list to report to the
nearest police station and co-operate fully with ongoing investigations. Sunday Mail
