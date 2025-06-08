ED ADVISOR DRAGGED TO COURT

Controversy surrounding projects being rolled out by one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisors has spilled into court after a Harare man found his residential stand turned into a site for one of the schemes without his consent.
This emerged in
a case where a Harare man dragged the municipality to the High Court after it
allocated his stand for a presidential borehole scheme run by Mnangagwa’s
special advisor Paul Tunguwarara without his knowledge.
The applicant,
Chenjerai Milton Musonza, cited the City of Harare and the director of housing
and community services as respondents.
Musonza
submitted that sometime in March 2020, he was allocated a high-density
residential infill stand called Stand number Rem 5807 Glenview, Harare.
Musonza paid a
total of $485 317, 54, in local currency, broken down as $1 500 as
administration fees, $30 000 as a provisional deposit for intrinsic land price,
$150 967-53 as water connection fees and $302 850.00 as sewer connection fees
respectively.
The resident
said he was shocked after he found that his residential stand had been taken by
unknown persons in 2023 and turned into a presidential scheme.
He said a
community solar project covering the whole stand was erected and a borehole was
drilled there, all without his knowledge.
Musonza said he
engaged the City of Harare over the matter, and the municipality undertook to
allocate him an alternative stand elsewhere within Harare.
Musonza
submitted that since then, the City of Harare has gone quiet despite countless
requests through his legal practitioners for an update and amicable solution on
the matter. Standard
