ED ADVISOR DRAGGED TO COURT

Controversy surrounding projects being rolled out by one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s advisors has spilled into court after a Harare man found his residential stand turned into a site for one of the schemes without his consent.

This emerged in a case where a Harare man dragged the municipality to the High Court after it allocated his stand for a presidential borehole scheme run by Mnangagwa’s special advisor Paul Tunguwarara without his knowledge.

The applicant, Chenjerai Milton Musonza, cited the City of Harare and the director of housing and community services as respondents.

Musonza submitted that sometime in March 2020, he was allocated a high-density residential infill stand called Stand number Rem 5807 Glenview, Harare.

Musonza paid a total of $485 317, 54, in local currency, broken down as $1 500 as administration fees, $30 000 as a provisional deposit for intrinsic land price, $150 967-53 as water connection fees and $302 850.00 as sewer connection fees respectively.

The resident said he was shocked after he found that his residential stand had been taken by unknown persons in 2023 and turned into a presidential scheme.

He said a community solar project covering the whole stand was erected and a borehole was drilled there, all without his knowledge.

Musonza said he engaged the City of Harare over the matter, and the municipality undertook to allocate him an alternative stand elsewhere within Harare.

Musonza submitted that since then, the City of Harare has gone quiet despite countless requests through his legal practitioners for an update and amicable solution on the matter. Standard