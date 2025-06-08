ZANU PF CANDIDATE DISMANTLES BOREHOLES

Zanu PF candidate for Gutu East has created a water crisis in the constituency after dismantling community boreholes but failed to deliver on his promise to immediately replace them with solarised boreholes.
Community
gardens and people alike have been seriously affected by the development.
Zvarevashe
Masvingise, a former councillor who appears to be running scared had Zanu PF
youth dismantling community boreholes and promising villagers that solar
boreholes would be installed within three days.
It is almost
four weeks now and the solar project has not started and villagers are now
fetching water in unprotected sources. The brunt is weighing heavily on women
and the girl child who are walking several kilometres to nearby rivers and
streams to get water
There was a
crisis at Mandeya Business Center in Ward 4 Nyazvidzi where two churches,
Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ) and AFM gathered for conferences last weekend
and there was no water because one Zanu PF youth, Charles Mudhakwa Nqadini had
dismantled the borehole.
Efforts to get
a comment from Nqadhini were futile.
Independent
candidate contesting in the June 14, 2025 elections, Gift Gonese said there is
an outcry over the boreholes and villagers are now trying to restore the manual
boreholes but its costly.
Masvingise
declined to comment on the matter and accused Masvingo Mirror of being biased
against his party.
On Wednesday
Masvingo Mirror, witnessed a team from Rural Infrastructure Development Agency
(RIDA) restoring a manual borehole at Mandeya Business Center. The workers
complained that the borehole was badly damaged by Nqadhini and company.
A similar stunt
was used by Zanu PF in the run up to the March 26, 2022, Masvingo City
by-elections. Zanu PF promised to install solar powered boreholes in wards 3,
4, 5 and 7. Water tanks and drilling were done only to be abandoned after the
party lost the elections.
Some of the
affected wards are Ward 17 at Zimbizi Primary and Secondary schools and
Makanga, Dzino and Gumindoga areas and Ward 36 at Chidoni and Muchekayaora
areas and Chana Clinic.
National
Constitutional Assembly (NCA) spokesperson, Maddock Chivasa said Zanu PF is
already failing to deliver on its promises before the election date and the
electorate should give another political outfit a chance to lead. Masvingo
Mirror
