ZANU PF CANDIDATE DISMANTLES BOREHOLES

Zanu PF candidate for Gutu East has created a water crisis in the constituency after dismantling community boreholes but failed to deliver on his promise to immediately replace them with solarised boreholes.

Community gardens and people alike have been seriously affected by the development.

Zvarevashe Masvingise, a former councillor who appears to be running scared had Zanu PF youth dismantling community boreholes and promising villagers that solar boreholes would be installed within three days.

It is almost four weeks now and the solar project has not started and villagers are now fetching water in unprotected sources. The brunt is weighing heavily on women and the girl child who are walking several kilometres to nearby rivers and streams to get water

There was a crisis at Mandeya Business Center in Ward 4 Nyazvidzi where two churches, Reformed Church in Zimbabwe (RCZ) and AFM gathered for conferences last weekend and there was no water because one Zanu PF youth, Charles Mudhakwa Nqadini had dismantled the borehole.

Efforts to get a comment from Nqadhini were futile.

Independent candidate contesting in the June 14, 2025 elections, Gift Gonese said there is an outcry over the boreholes and villagers are now trying to restore the manual boreholes but its costly.

Masvingise declined to comment on the matter and accused Masvingo Mirror of being biased against his party.

On Wednesday Masvingo Mirror, witnessed a team from Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) restoring a manual borehole at Mandeya Business Center. The workers complained that the borehole was badly damaged by Nqadhini and company.

A similar stunt was used by Zanu PF in the run up to the March 26, 2022, Masvingo City by-elections. Zanu PF promised to install solar powered boreholes in wards 3, 4, 5 and 7. Water tanks and drilling were done only to be abandoned after the party lost the elections.

Some of the affected wards are Ward 17 at Zimbizi Primary and Secondary schools and Makanga, Dzino and Gumindoga areas and Ward 36 at Chidoni and Muchekayaora areas and Chana Clinic.

National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) spokesperson, Maddock Chivasa said Zanu PF is already failing to deliver on its promises before the election date and the electorate should give another political outfit a chance to lead. Masvingo Mirror