CORRUPTION HAS DENIED US JUSTICE : GRIEVING FAMILY

A family at Ottoman Farm in Makonde is demanding justice for their 12-year-old son who was killed by a combine harvester three years ago.
The boy was
struck on the head by a combine harvester, resulting in severe skull injuries
and a broken leg. His parents say they need closure and justice has not been
served for their child.
Douglas
Zhanero, who was driving the combine harvester, was cleared of culpable
homicide charges.
However, the
late boy’s mother, Tafadzwa Chineni, says justice was not served. She recounted
the harrowing moment she received the tragic news.
“We were
informed that our son had been run over by a tractor.
‘‘We then
swiftly went to the scene and, a few minutes later, my husband arrived and we
took off the blanket so that we could identify the body.
“My husband
observed that the body of our child did not look like someone who had been run
over by a tractor.
“My husband
asked the driver, (Douglas) Zhanero, who admitted that he, indeed, was the one
who had run over our child.”
The case
spilled into court. “We were called to court several times.
“Zhanero
initially pleaded guilty but later changed his plea to not guilty.
“He was a
disciplined child and we believe that the truth must prevail for the sake of
our son’s memory and the family’s peace.”
Tichaona
Moffart, the father of the child, said: “We feel that corruption may have
influenced the case.” Zhanero said he was acquitted of culpable homicide.
“What happened
on that particular day, at first, I thought that I was the one who had run over
the child. It was my first time to encounter such a situation,” said Zhanero.
The owner of
the farm, Brink Bosman, said his name should not be sucked into the case.
“The
accusations against me are fabricated. They can investigate me if they want to.
The police must also investigate the family of the child who died,” said
Bosman. H Metro
