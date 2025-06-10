CORRUPTION HAS DENIED US JUSTICE : GRIEVING FAMILY

A family at Ottoman Farm in Makonde is demanding justice for their 12-year-old son who was killed by a combine harvester three years ago.

The boy was struck on the head by a combine harvester, resulting in severe skull injuries and a broken leg. His parents say they need closure and justice has not been served for their child.

Douglas Zhanero, who was driving the combine harvester, was cleared of culpable homicide charges.

However, the late boy’s mother, Tafadzwa Chineni, says justice was not served. She recounted the harrowing moment she received the tragic news.

“We were informed that our son had been run over by a tractor.

‘‘We then swiftly went to the scene and, a few minutes later, my husband arrived and we took off the blanket so that we could identify the body.

“My husband observed that the body of our child did not look like someone who had been run over by a tractor.

“My husband asked the driver, (Douglas) Zhanero, who admitted that he, indeed, was the one who had run over our child.”

The case spilled into court. “We were called to court several times.

“Zhanero initially pleaded guilty but later changed his plea to not guilty.

“He was a disciplined child and we believe that the truth must prevail for the sake of our son’s memory and the family’s peace.”

Tichaona Moffart, the father of the child, said: “We feel that corruption may have influenced the case.” Zhanero said he was acquitted of culpable homicide.

“What happened on that particular day, at first, I thought that I was the one who had run over the child. It was my first time to encounter such a situation,” said Zhanero.

The owner of the farm, Brink Bosman, said his name should not be sucked into the case.

“The accusations against me are fabricated. They can investigate me if they want to. The police must also investigate the family of the child who died,” said Bosman. H Metro