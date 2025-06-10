NO CHARGES : FATHER FORGIVES KILLER KOMBI DRIVER

In a profound moment of raw grief and extraordinary grace, the father of Zinhle Mnkandla, a Form Three pupil tragically killed by a kombi on Friday, embraced the very driver responsible for his daughter’s death at her funeral service, yesterday.

Amidst the heavy sorrow at Bulawayo’s Pelandaba Seventh-Day Adventist Church, with Mr Tatenda Pondo, the driver, also present among a large gathering of mourners — including schoolchildren, church members, family, and community members — Zinhle’s heartbroken father, Mr Zibusiso Saunyama, addressed the congregation with remarkable composure. He declared his profound forgiveness, stating that no charges would be pressed: “It was not his intention.”

The atmosphere at the church was heavy with grief. Zinhle’s mother, Ms Erica Nhliziyo, overwhelmed by emotion, was unable to speak, her eyes brimming with tears and her body trembling with sorrow.

Mr Saunyama, though visibly heartbroken, delivered his powerful message of acceptance and peace.

“I’m heartbroken, but I have to be strong. Zinhle was a young, beautiful girl with good morals. She loved to sing — she was always singing, even at home. We have lost a good girl, and only God knows why. He alone holds the answers,” he said.

Moments after mourners arrived at Luveve Cemetery, a heavy silence fell as Mr Saunyama stepped forward. With a voice trembling between grief and resolve, he called out for the Pondo family, the family of the kombi driver involved in the accident. His tone, firm and clear, cut through the stillness, momentarily stirring confusion among the crowd.

Then, from behind the gathering, the kombi driver slowly emerged, his face streaked with tears.

He stood there, broken and exposed, as if awaiting judgment. But instead of anger, Zinhle’s father opened his arms and embraced him tightly.

Turning to the funeral parlour staff, he asked them to remove the flower arrangement that rested atop the coffin.

He then turned to the mourners and said: “No one is going to be charged for Zinhle’s death. As her father, I’m setting the driver free. It was not his intention.”

Taking the flower into his hands, he paused and looked at the driver. "Come," he said softly. Together, father and driver walked to the coffin and laid the flowers down.