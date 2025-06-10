BUSINESSMAN ROBBED AT LOVER'S HOUSE

A local businessman lost his firearm and US$184,900 in cash at his lover’s house in Ruwa on Saturday.
Joseph Maruta,
40, collected US$181,000 cash from a farm where he supplied potato seeds in
Kwekwe that day.
He went home to
Kambuzuma, collected his pistol and went to his girlfriend Leoba Hunda’s place
in Springvale in Ruwa.
He took the bag
containing the cash and the firearm, which was loaded with two magazines of 15
rounds each into the house.
His girlfriend
locked the door and they proceeded to the bedroom and retired to bed.
At around 2am,
Joseph heard an alarm sound and his girlfriend proceeded to check.
She returned to
the bedroom and told him the alarm had gone off at her neighbour’s house.
When Maruta
woke up in the morning, he noticed that the bag containing the cash and the
firearm was missing.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police are
investigating an unlawful entry and theft case in Ruwa. They noticed that the
complainant’s rear windscreen was damaged.
“The
complainant lost his firearm and a total of US$184,900,” said Insp Chakanza. H
Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment