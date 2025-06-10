BUSINESSMAN ROBBED AT LOVER'S HOUSE

A local businessman lost his firearm and US$184,900 in cash at his lover’s house in Ruwa on Saturday.

Joseph Maruta, 40, collected US$181,000 cash from a farm where he supplied potato seeds in Kwekwe that day.

He went home to Kambuzuma, collected his pistol and went to his girlfriend Leoba Hunda’s place in Springvale in Ruwa.

He took the bag containing the cash and the firearm, which was loaded with two magazines of 15 rounds each into the house.

His girlfriend locked the door and they proceeded to the bedroom and retired to bed.

At around 2am, Joseph heard an alarm sound and his girlfriend proceeded to check.

She returned to the bedroom and told him the alarm had gone off at her neighbour’s house.

When Maruta woke up in the morning, he noticed that the bag containing the cash and the firearm was missing.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating an unlawful entry and theft case in Ruwa. They noticed that the complainant’s rear windscreen was damaged.

“The complainant lost his firearm and a total of US$184,900,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro