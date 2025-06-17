CONSTITUTION FIRST : ACTIVISTS TELL CHAMISA

A group of political activists claiming allegiance to ex-Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, intends to reach out to the charismatic politician with concerns about the challenges afflicting opposition politics in Zimbabwe.

Chamisa, founded the CCC and ditched the party after it had been hijacked by Sengezo Tshabangu, leaving his rivals and supporters guessing about his next move.

Amid speculation over the politician's preparations for a political comeback, opposition political activists want to make him aware of their on their grievances, which they claim need attention before the launch of the new political outfit.

The political activists, who came together on social media platforms expressing disgruntlement over the state of opposition politics, came up with a document they plan to deliver to Chamisa.

In the leaked document, titled Re-energising the Base in Preparation for the New, seen by NewsDay, the activists raised concern about “secretive meetings” being held in preparation for the new political outfit to challenge Zanu PF’s 45-year rule.

The alleged secretive meetings, the activists claim, sideline other members, sparking fears of escalating infighting within the opposition.

The activists allege that there has been imposition of citizen representatives in the form of cluster leaders and co-ordinators, at all levels from ward up to national, without consultation and input of grassroots citizens by a “dangerous cabal”.

“We hereby identify some of the major problems which were evident leading to the resignation of our leader, some of which have persisted to date with devastating consequences,” part of the document read.

“As part of the ongoing SWOT analysis, these challenges come in the form of weaknesses (internal) and threats (external) to which mitigatory measures may be developed to create a formidable force that can oppose the regime effectively.

“Imposition of citizens’ representatives in the form of cluster leaders, constituency co-ordinators, youth co-ordinators, women co-ordinators at all levels from ward through to national, without consultation and input of the grassroots citizens.

“Divisive and toxic politics which has created more hatred among cadres and party deployees more than the real elephant in the room, Zanu PF, perpetrated by a dangerous cabal which arrogated itself powers even to impose representatives loyal to its selfish and personal agenda.”

The opposition is currently fractured, with members fighting for inclusion in the new set-up amid accusations and labelling.

Some members are accused of being sell-outs, suspected to be dining with Tshabangu, which has led to mistrust and divisions within the party.

The activists called on Chamisa to come up with a constitution before launching the new political outfit.

“Having identified the challenges that are likely to contaminate the new (formation), we propose the following solutions, among others,” part of the document read.

“A people-driven constitution with a shared set of values upon which all are bound and servant to, one that can be used as a point of reference guiding the operations of the citizens’ movement. Newsday