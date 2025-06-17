BRITISH DRUG MULES TRIAL BEGINS

The trial of two British nationals, who were arrested last month on suspicion of drug trafficking, is expected to open in the capital today.
Tihaise Darlin
Elisha 18 and Taylor Tamara Simone 20, of Birmingham, were allegedly found in
possession of 129 packets of cannabis across four suitcases.
The drugs have
an estimated street value of US$669 000.
They appeared
before Harare magistrate, Donald Ndirowei, who rolled over the matter today for
trial commencement.
Allegations are
that on May 1 at around 1pm, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics at the
Harare Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport received information that
the duo was allegedly smuggling drugs into the country.
Acting on the
tip-off, the detectives were deployed to the International Airport Arrivals
Terminal 2 to wait for the Ethiopian Airways plane which the duo had used to
fly into Harare.
The detectives
identified the duo as they were taking their bags on the carousel. After they
collected their bags, they were summoned to the searching bay.
The police
recovered 66,9 kilograms of cannabis.
Sheila Mupindu
appeared for the State. H Metro
