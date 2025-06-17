BRITISH DRUG MULES TRIAL BEGINS

The trial of two British nationals, who were arrested last month on suspicion of drug trafficking, is expected to open in the capital today.

Tihaise Darlin Elisha 18 and Taylor Tamara Simone 20, of Birmingham, were allegedly found in possession of 129 packets of cannabis across four suitcases.

The drugs have an estimated street value of US$669 000.

They appeared before Harare magistrate, Donald Ndirowei, who rolled over the matter today for trial commencement.

Allegations are that on May 1 at around 1pm, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics at the Harare Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport received information that the duo was allegedly smuggling drugs into the country.

Acting on the tip-off, the detectives were deployed to the International Airport Arrivals Terminal 2 to wait for the Ethiopian Airways plane which the duo had used to fly into Harare.

The detectives identified the duo as they were taking their bags on the carousel. After they collected their bags, they were summoned to the searching bay.

The police recovered 66,9 kilograms of cannabis.

Sheila Mupindu appeared for the State. H Metro