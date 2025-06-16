FOUR FAMILY MEMBERS KILLED AS FORD RANGER COLLIDES WITH HONDA FIT

Four family members, including a three-year-old girl, died on the spot when two vehicles, which had 19 people on board, were involved in an accident along the Karoi-Binga Road on Sunday.

A Ford Ranger, which had 7 people on board, collided with a Honda Fit, which had 12 people on board.

The accident happened at the 25km peg along the Karoi-Binga Road at about 6,30pm.

Those who lost their lives are members of the Matonde family of Dixie Farm in Magunje.

They are Juliet Matonde (32), Letwin Matonde (three), Debra Matonde (8) and Eunice Matonde (13).

The big number of people who were travelling in the Honda Fit, a vehicle that has become notorious on Zimbabwe’s roads because of being overloaded as they are used as mushikashikas, will again cast the spotlight on the enforcement of rules on the country’s roads.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the horror crash.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a fatal road accident which occured on 15 June 2025 at 18,30hrs at the 25km peg along the Karoi/Binga Road where a Ford Ranger vehicle with seven passengers on board collided with a Honda Fit vehicle carrying 12 passengers.

“As a result, four people died on the spot while 15 were seriously injured.

“The victims who died in that accident have been identified by their next of kin as (Eunice Matonde, 13, Debra Matonde, 8, Letwin Matonde, 3, and Juliet Matonde, 32.”

They were all from Dixie Farm in Magunje.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations and the injured were referred to the same hospital for treatment.” Herald