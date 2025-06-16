FOUR FAMILY MEMBERS KILLED AS FORD RANGER COLLIDES WITH HONDA FIT

Four family members, including a three-year-old girl, died on the spot when two vehicles, which had 19 people on board, were involved in an accident along the Karoi-Binga Road on Sunday.
A Ford Ranger,
which had 7 people on board, collided with a Honda Fit, which had 12 people on
board.
The accident
happened at the 25km peg along the Karoi-Binga Road at about 6,30pm.
Those who lost
their lives are members of the Matonde family of Dixie Farm in Magunje.
They are Juliet
Matonde (32), Letwin Matonde (three), Debra Matonde (8) and Eunice Matonde
(13).
The big number
of people who were travelling in the Honda Fit, a vehicle that has become
notorious on Zimbabwe’s roads because of being overloaded as they are used as
mushikashikas, will again cast the spotlight on the enforcement of rules on the
country’s roads.
National police
spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the horror crash.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police confirms a fatal road accident which occured on 15 June 2025 at
18,30hrs at the 25km peg along the Karoi/Binga Road where a Ford Ranger vehicle
with seven passengers on board collided with a Honda Fit vehicle carrying 12
passengers.
“As a result,
four people died on the spot while 15 were seriously injured.
“The victims
who died in that accident have been identified by their next of kin as (Eunice
Matonde, 13, Debra Matonde, 8, Letwin Matonde, 3, and Juliet Matonde, 32.”
They were all
from Dixie Farm in Magunje.
“The bodies of
the victims were taken to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem
examinations and the injured were referred to the same hospital for treatment.”
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment