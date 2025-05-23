ZIMRA AGGRESSIVE AUDITS COSTING US : BUSINESS

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has warned that tax authorities’ aggressive audits are increasing cost pressures on businesses, which could discourage compliant taxpayers.
The Zimbabwe
Revenue Authority (Zimra) has ramped up enforcement efforts through new digital
platforms, including the Tax and Revenue Management System (TaRMS) and the
Fiscalisation Data Management System (FDMS), triggering a surge in sector-wide
audits.
As a result,
many firms are facing steep additional tax assessments, exacerbating financial
strain and threatening business viability. Delta Corporation Limited was hit
with a US$74,8 million tax bill, while Innscor Africa Limited received an
assessment of US$13,21 million owing to currency-related tax assessments.
“We need to
strike a balance, especially considering Zimra’s aggressive tax collection
approach. In an economy that has become highly informal, tax authorities become
more aggressive because it is harder to collect revenue,” ZNCC chief executive
officer Christopher Mugaga told businessdigest.
“We need a
respectful approach. The current frequency of tax audits — companies being
audited three or four times in just two or three months — is not acceptable. At
the same time, there has also been a lack of proper tax planning. Some
companies are evading or avoiding tax, which ultimately affects revenue
collection, especially in Zimbabwe.”
Policy analyst
Simbarashe Mambara said TaRMS and FDMS were designed for efficiency, but in
practice, they are producing audit alerts at an overwhelming rate.
The result is
even minor filing errors such as currency code mismatches or timing issues can
escalate into full audits.
“During the
early phase of any new system, risk filters tend to be overly cautious. That is
exactly what we are seeing here,” Mambara said.
He noted that
Zimra’s intensified audit regime was also being driven by revenue pressure, as
Treasury seeks to meet growing fiscal obligations.
“Industries
such as telecoms, mining services, and large-format retail tend to have complex
cash flows and significant forex exposure. These complexities trigger more
flags under automated systems," Mambara said.
“A firm might
undergo a Value-Added Tax desk review in January, a corporate tax field audit
in February, and a Pay-As-You-Earn check in March,” Mambara said, adding that
these were separate audits under different units, but the business experiences
them as a “single, relentless process."
In other
instances, companies have faced repeated audits on the same tax head, often
triggered by new data or unresolved issues from a previous engagement.
Mambara
recommended Zimra recalibrates risk filters, raise trigger thresholds as data
quality improves, and integrate audits across tax heads to avoid duplication.
Zimra, however,
defended its exercise, saying it was empowered to conduct audits through
various legislations.
“Taxpayers have
the following obligations: determination of tax, completion of returns,
remittance of tax on prescribed dates, proper record keeping, accessibility of
records, and liaison with Zimra. Failure to adhere to these obligations may
render the taxpayer liable for a tax audit," it said.
“Therefore,
audits cannot be limited to a specific number over a specific period of time,
as there are various triggers.” Zimbabwe Independent
