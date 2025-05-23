TWO SECURITY BOSSES KILLED IN ACCIDENT

Two senior security service members, head CIO Gutu, Gift Nyama and Mutimurefu Prisons, Principal Correctional Officer Masimba Blessing Mandimutsira were killed in a road accident last evening following a vehicle pile-up at Mutimurefu Prison Bus Stop along Masvingo-Mutare Road.
The second car
in the pile-up involved Officer Commanding Masvingo Central District, Chief
Superitendent Simangaliso Dube’s Ford Ranger single cab. Information reaching
Masvingo Mirror is that Nyama who was driving from Gutu after a farewell party
rammed his vehicle into a stationery tractor that was stationery in the middle
of the road without the lights or reflectors. Mandimutsira and other officers
then attended the scene and as they were assisting, Dube’s vehicle came from
the direction of Mutare towards Masvingo, he tried to avoid the pile up, veered
of the road and ran over Mandimutsira.
Nyama was
involved in the accident after his farewell party said to have been held at 4/2
Brigade at Mpandawana on Tuesday. The party was also attended by senior Zanu PF
provincial youth executive member Walter Manjonjo of Ward 33 Gutu.
Nyama broke his
neck and died on the spot while Mandimutsira died at Masvingo Provincial
Hospital.
The black spot
has claimed the lives of two other officers just last year. The Provincial
Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa was out of the office when Masvingo
Mirror called him for a comment.
A statement
issued by Superintendent Francis Makonese, Officer-in-charge Prisons confirmed
the accident. Masvingo Mirror
