TWO SECURITY BOSSES KILLED IN ACCIDENT

Two senior security service members, head CIO Gutu, Gift Nyama and Mutimurefu Prisons, Principal Correctional Officer Masimba Blessing Mandimutsira were killed in a road accident last evening following a vehicle pile-up at Mutimurefu Prison Bus Stop along Masvingo-Mutare Road.

The second car in the pile-up involved Officer Commanding Masvingo Central District, Chief Superitendent Simangaliso Dube’s Ford Ranger single cab. Information reaching Masvingo Mirror is that Nyama who was driving from Gutu after a farewell party rammed his vehicle into a stationery tractor that was stationery in the middle of the road without the lights or reflectors. Mandimutsira and other officers then attended the scene and as they were assisting, Dube’s vehicle came from the direction of Mutare towards Masvingo, he tried to avoid the pile up, veered of the road and ran over Mandimutsira.

Nyama was involved in the accident after his farewell party said to have been held at 4/2 Brigade at Mpandawana on Tuesday. The party was also attended by senior Zanu PF provincial youth executive member Walter Manjonjo of Ward 33 Gutu.

Nyama broke his neck and died on the spot while Mandimutsira died at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

The black spot has claimed the lives of two other officers just last year. The Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa was out of the office when Masvingo Mirror called him for a comment.

A statement issued by Superintendent Francis Makonese, Officer-in-charge Prisons confirmed the accident. Masvingo Mirror