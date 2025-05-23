COUNCIL BOSSES SPARED RETIREMENT

A number of senior Harare City Council (HCC) employees have survived the chop after the municipality raised the retirement age to 70 in line with a recent government directive.

In a circular dated April 7, 2025, signed by Local Government minister Daniel arwe, the pensionable age for local authority workers is now 70 years.

The directive has given a lifeline to several council employees who were inching towards retirement age such as acting town clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo.

HCC human resources committee chairperson George Mujajati said they would comply with the directive.

“We received a circular on the retirement age of our workers, which minister Daniel Garwe said should be 70 years and we are abiding by the circular,” he said.

“We are complying with the directive, there is no question about that and it’s a lifeline to several workers who will continue in their positions.”

According to the circular, members appointed before January 1, 2025 can retire at the age stipulated in their contracts, while those who wish to go beyond that age can continue serving up to 70 years.

Garwe also extended the stipulated early retirement age from 55 to 60 years for members appointed on or after January 1, 2025.

For those appointed before this date, the early retirement age remains 55 years. Newsday