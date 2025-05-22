TSHABANGU MPs BACK 2030

Self imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu yesterday told legislators aligned to him that he had secured a deal for them to stay in Parliament beyond 2028 during a government of national unity.

Tshabangu was addressing 20 MPs and senators who attended his caucus at Parliament.

Faction leader Jameson Timba addressed 45 CCC MPs and senators at another caucus meeting in Harare yesterday.

“The party leadership reiterated the importance of constructive engagement with the government and key stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to national economic recovery and long-term development, extending beyond 2028,” Tshabangu’s CCC said in a statement.

“The caucus reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a genuine national dialogue process that will pave way for an inclusive government of national unity to stabilise the country and reset the democratic agenda.”

Timba said half of the legislators were aligned to his party and added that Tshabangu was day-dreaming.

“The attempt by Sengezo Tshabangu, having learned from his handlers to rig himself into the bona fide leadership of the CCC through a caucus, collapsed like a deck of cards when only 21 legislators turned up,” Timba told NewsDay.

“The caucus that we called was well attended, with 45 attendees and eight apologies.” Newsday