TSHABANGU MPs BACK 2030

Self imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu yesterday told legislators aligned to him that he had secured a deal for them to stay in Parliament beyond 2028 during a government of national unity.
Tshabangu was
addressing 20 MPs and senators who attended his caucus at Parliament.
Faction leader
Jameson Timba addressed 45 CCC MPs and senators at another caucus meeting in
Harare yesterday.
“The party
leadership reiterated the importance of constructive engagement with the
government and key stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to national economic
recovery and long-term development, extending beyond 2028,” Tshabangu’s CCC
said in a statement.
“The caucus
reaffirmed the party’s commitment to a genuine national dialogue process that
will pave way for an inclusive government of national unity to stabilise the
country and reset the democratic agenda.”
Timba said half
of the legislators were aligned to his party and added that Tshabangu was
day-dreaming.
“The attempt by
Sengezo Tshabangu, having learned from his handlers to rig himself into the
bona fide leadership of the CCC through a caucus, collapsed like a deck of
cards when only 21 legislators turned up,” Timba told NewsDay.
“The caucus
that we called was well attended, with 45 attendees and eight apologies.”
Newsday
