MAN ARRESTED FOR AFFAIR WITH PUPIL

A 20-year-oldman is in trouble after his love affair with a 15-year-old Form 3 schoolgirl was exposed.

The affair was exposed by the teenage victim’s sister who caught the pair in a compromising position early one morning.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the incident happened this month.

The schoolgirl went to Mwemba Village to watch a football match but ended up at the accused’s house. She was taken to “his bedroom and they engaged in sexual intercourse.”

The NPAZ said the pair then “continuously engaged in sexual activities numerous times.”

However, when the schoolgirl invited her older lover to her home, where they spent the H Metro night together, they were caught by her younger sister while in a compromising position.

She alerted their parents. A report was made at ZRP Hwange, leading to the offender’s arrest.

He was hauled before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Six months were suspended for five years. A further 12 months were suspended on the condition that he completes 420 hours of community service.