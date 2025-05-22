MAN ARRESTED FOR AFFAIR WITH PUPIL

A 20-year-oldman is in trouble after his love affair with a 15-year-old Form 3 schoolgirl was exposed.
The affair was
exposed by the teenage victim’s sister who caught the pair in a compromising
position early one morning.
According to
the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the incident happened
this month.
The schoolgirl went to Mwemba Village to watch a football match but ended up at the accused’s house. She was taken to “his bedroom and they engaged in sexual intercourse.”
The NPAZ said
the pair then “continuously engaged in sexual activities numerous times.”
However, when
the schoolgirl invited her older lover to her home, where they spent the H Metro night together, they were caught by
her younger sister while in a compromising position.
She alerted
their parents. A report was made at ZRP Hwange, leading to the offender’s
arrest.
He was hauled
before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court and sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Six months were suspended for five years. A further 12 months were suspended on the condition that he completes 420 hours of community service.
