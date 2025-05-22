HEADMASTER : I WAS EXTORTED

Allan Wilson High School headmaster, Tafara Zhou, who appeared in court last month accused of sexually abusing a former student, has now hit back by filing an extortion complaint against the same student.

Zhou is accusing the student of allegedly extorting US$15 000 from him to facilitate the withdrawal of his aggravated indecent assault case which is pending at Harare Magistrate’s Court.

Tanaka Elvis Sikwavaile, 19, and his accomplice Charles Masiyandaita, appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya yesterday, facing extortion charges.

Masiyandaita is a former teacher at Allan Wilson High School.

The court heard that on April 12, Zhou was arrested on charges of aggravated indecent assault on the former student.

He was released on free bail as he was coming from home. Zhou changed his phone number.

The State alleged that on April 25, Emmanuel Venge, the Allan Wilson SDC vice-chairperson received a call from Masiyandaita, who is the purported guardian of Sikwavaile, informing him that he was not able to get hold of Zhou.

Masiyandaita allegedly requested Venge to engage Zhou and demand US$15 000 to facilitate the withdrawal of the aggravated indecent assault case.

Masiyandaita would constantly check with Venge telling him that if Zhou didn’t pay the money, he would ensure that the matter goes to trial and he would be jailed.

Venge informed Zhou who said he didn’t have money and wasn’t interested in participating in any illegal activity.

The matter was immediately reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

The court heard that a team from ZACC requested Venge to call Masiyandita to confirm that, indeed, he was the one orchestrating the extortion bid. He allegedly confirmed that he needed US$15 000 to ensure the withdrawal of the matter.

They arranged to meet at Montague Shopping Centre where Masiyandaita and Sikwavaile were arrested after receiving US$200. H Metro