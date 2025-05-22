HEADMASTER : I WAS EXTORTED

Allan Wilson High School headmaster, Tafara Zhou, who appeared in court last month accused of sexually abusing a former student, has now hit back by filing an extortion complaint against the same student.
Zhou is
accusing the student of allegedly extorting US$15 000 from him to facilitate
the withdrawal of his aggravated indecent assault case which is pending at
Harare Magistrate’s Court.
Tanaka Elvis
Sikwavaile, 19, and his accomplice Charles Masiyandaita, appeared before Harare
magistrate Apollonia Marutya yesterday, facing extortion charges.
Masiyandaita is
a former teacher at Allan Wilson High School.
The court heard
that on April 12, Zhou was arrested on charges of aggravated indecent assault
on the former student.
He was released on free bail as he was coming from home. Zhou changed his phone number.
The State
alleged that on April 25, Emmanuel Venge, the Allan Wilson SDC vice-chairperson
received a call from Masiyandaita, who is the purported guardian of Sikwavaile,
informing him that he was not able to get hold of Zhou.
Masiyandaita
allegedly requested Venge to engage Zhou and demand US$15 000 to facilitate the
withdrawal of the aggravated indecent assault case.
Masiyandaita
would constantly check with Venge telling him that if Zhou didn’t pay the
money, he would ensure that the matter goes to trial and he would be jailed.
Venge informed
Zhou who said he didn’t have money and wasn’t interested in participating in
any illegal activity.
The matter was
immediately reported to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.
The court heard
that a team from ZACC requested Venge to call Masiyandita to confirm that,
indeed, he was the one orchestrating the extortion bid. He allegedly confirmed
that he needed US$15 000 to ensure the withdrawal of the matter.
They arranged
to meet at Montague Shopping Centre where Masiyandaita and Sikwavaile were
arrested after receiving US$200. H Metro
