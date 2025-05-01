GOVT : WE WILL BUILD NEW FLATS IN MBARE

Mbare, one of the oldest suburbs of Harare, is set for renewal as the Government is mobilising resources to construct new flats in the area in a move aimed at decongesting the area and improving living conditions.
The planned
renewal will also see the old hostels get a facelift, refurbishments and an
upgrade of all amenities like the water system and ablution facilities.
The plans were
disclosed by National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe on the
sidelines of the launch of “Operation Chenesa Harare”, a hygiene blitz
initiated on Wednesday to combat a bed bug outbreak plaguing the high-density
suburb.
Speaking to the
media at the launch, Minister Garwe underscored the pressing need to address
the dire living conditions in Mbare and similar settlements.
“Not only in
Mbare, but in the majority of our high density settlements, it is overcrowded.
And these buildings you are seeing here, these flats or hostels, have seen
their better days,” he said.
He further
revealed that President Mnangagwa had instructed the Government to “urgently
undertake a comprehensive transformation of urban areas across the country
through a policy of urban regeneration and urban transformation”. “Mbare will
be a place to be, we want to ensure that the targets of Vision 2030 are
achieved earlier and this will be seen by the construction of new high-rise
flats here in Mbare,” he said.
Outlining the
strategy, Minister Garwe explained a two-pronged approach. “Building better
backwards talks in terms of refurbishing the existing flats, so that they are
habitable, they are modern, they speak to Vision 2030. Building better forward
means bringing our developers, our investors, to build new blocks of flats.
“We have got
pieces of land here. Build new blocks of flats so that we decongest the
existing infrastructure.”
The immediate
focus, Minister Garwe said, will be on vertical construction to quickly
increase housing capacity.
“So we want to
start by building better forward and vertical. That is construction of new
blocks of flats as a matter of urgency. So that we remove people from the
existing ones into the new ones. As we remove people, we go back and build
better the existing ones in terms of refurbishments,” he said.
The urgent
housing announcement coincided with the launch of Operation Chenesa Harare
Hygiene, a direct response to a significant bed bug infestation, locally
referred to as “tsikidzi”, that erupted three weeks prior.
Minister Garwe
detailed the multi-ministerial effort to tackle the immediate health crisis.
“We are all
aware that three weeks ago, there was an outbreak of bed bugs here in Mbare
called tsikidzi. We then sat down with the City of Harare and we created some
teams on the 6th of April who came and started the fumigation exercise,” he
said.
Acknowledging
initial setbacks, Minister Garwe said, “Unfortunately, some of the residents
were not around. Others were resisting. They were locking their rooms. So
today, on the direction of this exercise, we have now come to fumigate and
obliterate any existing and living bugs that could be here.”
He emphasised
the high-level government commitment by the presence of representatives from
the Ministries of Health, Women’s Affairs and Information, Publicity and
Broadcasting Services as well as the Mayor of Harare.
“It is a whole
of government approach,” he said. Herald
