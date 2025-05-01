CHILLMASTER : I'M NOT GUILTY

In an unexpected move, musician Chillmaster has pleaded not guilty in a case he’s accused of running over a pedestrian without a driver’s license causing his death.

The pedestrian, Caston Charambira 50 died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, Chillmaster whose real name is Gift Gombarume took to his official Facebook handle and issued a statement in which he was seemingly apologizing and regretting the tragic incident.

Parts of his earlier statements read: “Earlier today, I was involved in a devastating car accident that resulted in the loss of a precious life. Words cannot express the depth of my grief, remorse, and sympathy for the individual who passed away, their family, and loved ones.

“I am fully cooperating with authorities on this tragedy, and I will continue to do so transparently. Right now, my focus is on respecting the privacy of the grieving family and supporting them in any way possible during this unimaginably difficult time.

“There is no justification for the pain this has caused. I take full responsibility for my actions and will carry the weight of this loss with me for the rest of my life. I ask for forgiveness, though I understand it may never come, and I vow to honour the memory of the life lost through reflection, accountability, and actions that align with the gravity of this moment.”

When he appeared before magistrate Tatenda Mukurunge after being summoned, Hombarume told the court that he is pleading not guilty to both culpable homicide and driving without a driver’s license.

Acting on that submission, prosecutor Idrissa Mustapha Mupandasekwa asked them to produce the license so that he could withdraw the charge, or that they come up with a statement of agreed facts. Chillmaster and his lawyers resisted that move and accused the State of jumping the gun and asked that the matter be resolved in trial.

Magistrate Mukurunge remanded the matter to tomorrow for trial commencement.

Chillmaster had three passengers on board from Stoneridge towards town when he hit the now deceased who was walking on the road side from Stoneridge towards maSteps and died on the spot.

The deceased sustained broken legs and head injuries and died on the spot.

He was buried in Zaka. Herald