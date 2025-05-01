AVONDALE DEPUTY HEADMISTRESS JAILED

Avondale deputy headmistress Roseline Boroma, who was accused of corruptly handpicking company that supplied the school with sport equipment without following the due process, was yesterday sentenced to two years imprisonment.
Boroma was
convicted after a full trial by Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.
She was
sentenced to two years while one year was suspended on condition of good
behavior.
In denying the
offence, Boroma told the court that she never
handpicked the stated company, Frammatic Engineering (Pvt) Ltd but this
came from the end user which prosecutor Kudakwashe Muza proved otherwise.
Avondale
Primary School is a Government school and as such is a procuring entity as
enshrined in the Procurement Act.
The procedure,
which is followed on procurement of goods or services is that the user
department at the school raises a requisition for the purchase of the required
goods or services needed to the Procurement department and the Finance
Department.
Upon
recommendations by the two departments, the requisition will be approved by the
accounting officer who in this case is the Headmaster of the school.
Prosecutor Muza
proved that last year, the school’s sports department was in need of basketball and netball goal
posts.
As a result,
the Head of Sports Department, Shuvai Stella Zhanje verbally informed Boroma
about the issue.
Boroma then corruptly and without following the
required procedure handpicked a company styled Framatic Engineering Private
Limited for the supply of the sports equipment without the knowledge of the
user department, Procurement Department as well as the Headmistress.
Framatic
Engineering supplied and installed the Basketball and Netball equipment at the
school’s playing grounds to the surprise of the Sports department since they
had not raised any requisition to that effect at a cost of US$1780.
The issue was
escalated to the Headmistress and School Development Committee resulting in a
report being made to the police. Herald
