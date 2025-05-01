AVONDALE DEPUTY HEADMISTRESS JAILED

Avondale deputy headmistress Roseline Boroma, who was accused of corruptly handpicking company that supplied the school with sport equipment without following the due process, was yesterday sentenced to two years imprisonment.

Boroma was convicted after a full trial by Harare regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka.

She was sentenced to two years while one year was suspended on condition of good behavior.

In denying the offence, Boroma told the court that she never handpicked the stated company, Frammatic Engineering (Pvt) Ltd but this came from the end user which prosecutor Kudakwashe Muza proved otherwise.

Avondale Primary School is a Government school and as such is a procuring entity as enshrined in the Procurement Act.

The procedure, which is followed on procurement of goods or services is that the user department at the school raises a requisition for the purchase of the required goods or services needed to the Procurement department and the Finance Department.

Upon recommendations by the two departments, the requisition will be approved by the accounting officer who in this case is the Headmaster of the school.

Prosecutor Muza proved that last year, the school’s sports department was in need of basketball and netball goal posts.

As a result, the Head of Sports Department, Shuvai Stella Zhanje verbally informed Boroma about the issue.

Boroma then corruptly and without following the required procedure handpicked a company styled Framatic Engineering Private Limited for the supply of the sports equipment without the knowledge of the user department, Procurement Department as well as the Headmistress.

Framatic Engineering supplied and installed the Basketball and Netball equipment at the school’s playing grounds to the surprise of the Sports department since they had not raised any requisition to that effect at a cost of US$1780.

The issue was escalated to the Headmistress and School Development Committee resulting in a report being made to the police. Herald