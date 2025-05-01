STATE TO CHARGE NCUBE'S HSTV

The State yesterday announced plans to have a representative from Heart & Soul Television (HStv) jointly charged with journalist Blessed Mhlanga when the trial eventually kicks off on May 14.
HStv is the
online broadcasting arm of Alpha Media Holdings, the publishers of daily
NewsDay, and weeklies The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent.
Mhlanga has as
of today spent 66 days inside Harare Remand Prison following his incarceration
on the allegation of transmitting messages likely to incite public violence.
His trial,
which had stalled for weeks, was expected to be given a date yesterday before
Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.
During the
morning session yesterday, the State applied for further remand, prompting
strong opposition from defence lawyer Chris Mhike.
Mhike argued that the State had unduly delayed the trial and was trying to broaden the scope of prosecution at the expense of his client’s right to a fair and timely hearing.
He reminded the
court that the defence had previously applied for HStv to be charged in the
matter, an application the court rejected.
“The State had
ample opportunity to proceed in this direction from the onset. Doing so now
only prejudices my client,” Mhike told the court.
After a lunch
adjournment, the State returned with a firm commitment to proceed, setting the
trial date for May 14.
Prosecutor
Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that the State would ensure that all
outstanding issues are addressed before then, noting the inclusion of the HStv
representative.
While the
defence has been furnished with the core trial papers, two key pieces of
evidence remain missing — a flash drive said to contain video evidence and a
forensic report linked to the case.
Mhlanga is
facing a charge of transmitting false information through electronic means
under the Cyber and Data Protection Act, stemming from a broadcast aired on
HStv.
The State
alleges that the broadcast included misleading or false statements intended to
incite or misinform the public. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment