STATE TO CHARGE NCUBE'S HSTV

The State yesterday announced plans to have a representative from Heart & Soul Television (HStv) jointly charged with journalist Blessed Mhlanga when the trial eventually kicks off on May 14.

HStv is the online broadcasting arm of Alpha Media Holdings, the publishers of daily NewsDay, and weeklies The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent.

Mhlanga has as of today spent 66 days inside Harare Remand Prison following his incarceration on the allegation of transmitting messages likely to incite public violence.

His trial, which had stalled for weeks, was expected to be given a date yesterday before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

During the morning session yesterday, the State applied for further remand, prompting strong opposition from defence lawyer Chris Mhike.

Mhike argued that the State had unduly delayed the trial and was trying to broaden the scope of prosecution at the expense of his client’s right to a fair and timely hearing.

He reminded the court that the defence had previously applied for HStv to be charged in the matter, an application the court rejected.

“The State had ample opportunity to proceed in this direction from the onset. Doing so now only prejudices my client,” Mhike told the court.

After a lunch adjournment, the State returned with a firm commitment to proceed, setting the trial date for May 14.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that the State would ensure that all outstanding issues are addressed before then, noting the inclusion of the HStv representative.

While the defence has been furnished with the core trial papers, two key pieces of evidence remain missing — a flash drive said to contain video evidence and a forensic report linked to the case.

Mhlanga is facing a charge of transmitting false information through electronic means under the Cyber and Data Protection Act, stemming from a broadcast aired on HStv.

The State alleges that the broadcast included misleading or false statements intended to incite or misinform the public. Newsday