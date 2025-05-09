BURIAL ROW : FAMILY DEMANDS EXHUMATION AFTER DECADES

A grieving Odzi man, Thomas Chirara, recently stormed Chief Marange’s community court, demanding that his late brother’s in-laws exhume and surrender his late nephew’s body.

Chirara alleged that his nephew, Kudakwashe Chirara, who died in his 50s, was buried in Marange without his consent or consultation with the paternal relatives.

Speaking with evident pain, Chirara recounted how he was assaulted by the Mwavhera family members, his late brother’s in-laws, during the funeral.

He said the situation got so tense that he failed to witness his nephew’s burial.

“I have come to seek your assistance, my Chief, as these individuals buried my nephew without my consent. As his paternal uncle, I should have decided on the burial arrangements. However, they disregarded me entirely, and I am not aware of the exact burial location of my nephew,” said Chirara.

He continued: “Upon my nephew’s passing on, I expressed my desire to lay him to rest in Nyagundi, our ancestral home. Nonetheless, they refused.

“When I attempted to retrieve the body with the aid of some relatives, we were assaulted, and told that our role was limited to preparing the grave and performing rituals. I felt utterly humiliated.”

Chirara further explained that his plan to transport the body to Nyagundi, aided by a funeral parlour staff, was foiled by the Mwavhera family’s alleged violent conduct.

“They claimed we had no say because we had not paid roora for our daughter-in-law, but that is nonsense. We have proof of payment, and they are just using this as an excuse,” said Chirara, adding that they were forced to flee for their safety, leaving the funeral without burying their son.

“We are now begging the court to order them to exhume our relative’s body so that we can bury him in our ancestral land,” argued.

However, Edmore Mwavhera, the maternal grandfather of the late Kudakwashe, remained resolute, arguing that his family had every right to bury the deceased.

“The Chirara family never respected us or paid roora for my daughter. Now, they want to act like they are in charge? They used my daughter for years without marrying her properly. You cannot use someone’s daughter and then claim ownership of the child,” he counter argued.

Mwavhera further alleged that the Chiraras had treated his daughter as a “baby making-machine” without respecting her as a wife.

“We raised Kudakwashe, and when he passed on, he was with us. We cared for him. My daughter had three children with Chirara’s brother, who abandoned her to care for the children alone. We supported them until they grew up. We did what was right and buried our relative,” he said.

Chirara maintained that roora was paid, accusing the Mwavheras of attempting to justify their actions.

“We have receipts and witnesses to prove that roora was paid. My son married her properly. We sought a peaceful funeral, but were chased away,” he said.

Village head Mwavhera confirmed the feud and his involvement in trying to find an amicable solution.

“I invited the Chiraras to participate in the burial, but they did not return. With the police advising that the body should be buried, we proceeded with the funeral.”

He said faced with lack of cooperation and time constraints, he had no choice but to allow the burial.

Chief Marange, after hearing all parties, advised the Chiraras to follow proper legal procedures for exhumation.

“We must adhere to the laws of the land. You cannot demand exhumation without following the due process. Apply through the proper channels, and if your case is genuine, the court will grant you permission,” ruled Chief Marange. Manica Post