WIFE POSES AS HOOKER AS HUBBY POUNCES

Imagine a couple so deeply entangled in love and crime — that their romance plays out in dark alleys, dimly-lit bars, and shadowy corners of Mutare’s nightlife.

This is not the plot of a blockbuster film, but a chilling reality of a daring young duo that left a trail of fear and frustration across the city.

In a twisted tale straight from a crime thriller, Themba Paunganwa (25) and Faith Banda (18) have earned their place in infamy as Mutare’s very own Bonnie and Clyde.

The pair — arrested this week — had become notorious for targeting unsuspecting revellers across night spots and corner shops in Dangamvura, Chikanga, Natview high-density suburbs, and even the heart of Mutare’s Central Business District.

Their method was as cunning as it was cold. Banda, posing as a sex worker, would prowl nightclubs and bars, luring hopeful clients with promises of pleasure.

Once hooked, unsuspecting victims would be led to secluded spots, only to walk straight to a rendezvous where Paunganwa lay in ambush.

In mere moments, cellphones, hard-earned cash, and other valuables would vanish, and the couple would melt back into the night.

Their ruthless hustle, however, did not last long. The case would remind many of the popular notorious couple — Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow — who were young lovers at the centre of the Barrow Gang, executing a series of bank robberies, car thefts, and murders between 1932 and 1934.

While Paunganwa and Banda may not have resorted to murder, their reign of theft brought emotional and financial pain to many, especially unsuspecting imbibers.

The two were last week arrested for unlawful entry, robbery and theft.

They stole cash and property worth US$1 200.

After allegedly committing one of the crimes, Banda was arrested after an informer alerted the police in Chikanga.

Upon learning that his soulmate and partner in crime had been busted, Paunganwa went into hiding before he was arrested three days later.

He was caught in possession of an Itel A16 cellphone that he had stolen at Acid Bar in Zimta earlier on.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed the incident.

“On April 30, at around 10am, information was received from an informer that the two accused persons were seen at Makaz Bus Stop in Natview Park, Mutare. Paunganwa entered a wooden cabin barber shop, stole an Itel cellphone and the two left quickly.

Police in Chikanga proceeded to the scene and met up with the informer who gave them full details.

A follow-up was made basing on the descriptions given by the informer.

The team managed to identify Banda, whom they spotted at Hobhouse Turn-off in Chikanga Three, waiting for a commuter omnibus to town and arrested her.

Police managed to recover a Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime cellphone from her handbag, which had been reported stolen by one of their victims.

“Banda was escorted to Chikanga Police Station where she was interviewed.

She admitted to have committed a series of offences, and led the police details to Moto-Moto in the Central Business District where several cellphones were recovered. Efforts to arrest the first accused were made, but he went into hiding after realising that his wife had been arrested.

“On May 2, at around 2am, information was received from an informer that the first accused person was at a certain house in Chikanga Phase Three, where he was hiding. Police details quickly proceeded to the said place and arrested him while in possession of an Itel A16 cellphone that he had stolen at Acid Bar, a few hours before the arrest. Paunganwa admitted stealing a Samsung Galaxy M23 cellphone that same time and sold it to a bar lady at Machikichori Business Centre. After a thorough interview at Chikanga Police Station, Paunganwa confessed to have committed a case of robbery, two unlawful entries and several theft cases together with his wife, targeting cellphones and cash,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

A total of eight cellphones and two solar lights were with a total value of US$1 200 were recovered from him. Manica Post