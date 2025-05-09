BURNS PATIENT SNEAKS OUT OF HOSPITAL OVER BILLS

A patient with severe burns sustained after falling into a fire during an overnight prayer session, sneaked out of a Gutu Mission Hospital Ward without being discharged last week after realising that his continued stay would attract him an average US$10 a day in bills which he has no means to pay.
Enock Chiurawa
of Chief Nyamandi area who is now in agony at home confirmed his predicament to
Masvingo Mirror and said his dilemma is that he has no money for drugs
prescribed him therefore his stay in the ward was pointless as it would attract
unnecessary bills he cannot pay.
He appealed to
well-wishers to help him get treatment.
“I panicked
when I realised that my stay in the ward would attract an average US$10 a day.
I am told they give you your full bill when you are discharged but they will
not allow you to leave until you have paid in full.
“I cannot even
pay the bill for one day, let alone pay medication so I just decided to leave
before getting into trouble with the hospital over bills,” said Chiurawa.
Gutu Mission
Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Olenga Lohela described the incident as
unfortunate. He said that the hospital will do all it can to help patients but
the problem is that some drugs are not available in the hospital pharmacy and
patients need to buy them. He advised Chiurawa to come back to the hospital and
see him.
However, a
medical practitioner said it was pointless for the patient to go back to
hospital without the necessary medication for his treatment.
“He will just
stay there in the hospital without treatment,” said the practitioner.
Well-wishers
can contact Chiurawa on 0779 896 532 or Mirror Helpline on 0716 895 703/0775
691 380. Masvingo Mirror
