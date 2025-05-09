BURNS PATIENT SNEAKS OUT OF HOSPITAL OVER BILLS

A patient with severe burns sustained after falling into a fire during an overnight prayer session, sneaked out of a Gutu Mission Hospital Ward without being discharged last week after realising that his continued stay would attract him an average US$10 a day in bills which he has no means to pay.

Enock Chiurawa of Chief Nyamandi area who is now in agony at home confirmed his predicament to Masvingo Mirror and said his dilemma is that he has no money for drugs prescribed him therefore his stay in the ward was pointless as it would attract unnecessary bills he cannot pay.

He appealed to well-wishers to help him get treatment.

“I panicked when I realised that my stay in the ward would attract an average US$10 a day. I am told they give you your full bill when you are discharged but they will not allow you to leave until you have paid in full.

“I cannot even pay the bill for one day, let alone pay medication so I just decided to leave before getting into trouble with the hospital over bills,” said Chiurawa.

Gutu Mission Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Olenga Lohela described the incident as unfortunate. He said that the hospital will do all it can to help patients but the problem is that some drugs are not available in the hospital pharmacy and patients need to buy them. He advised Chiurawa to come back to the hospital and see him.

However, a medical practitioner said it was pointless for the patient to go back to hospital without the necessary medication for his treatment.

“He will just stay there in the hospital without treatment,” said the practitioner.

Well-wishers can contact Chiurawa on 0779 896 532 or Mirror Helpline on 0716 895 703/0775 691 380. Masvingo Mirror