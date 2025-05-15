ABSURD : CCC FACTIONS TRASH TSHABANGU'S GNU PUSH

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) factions have distanced the opposition party from a controversial move by self-proclaimed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu to have President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office extended by two years.
Tshabangu, who
has been dismissed as a Zanu PF agent, is pushing for talks with the ruling
party to form a government of national unity (GNU) that will see elections
being postponed to 2030.
Mnangagwa’s
term of office constitutionally expires in 2028.
His loyalists
are pushing a controversial agenda to have his term of office extended to 2030.
However, he
cannot be a beneficiary of an amendment of the Constitution so that his tenure
is extended to 2030.
Indications are
that they fear holding a referendum to determine a constitutional amendment to
presidential term limits.
Tshabangu has
been pushing for a GNU with his CCC camp, but other factions have described the
suggestion as “individualistic” and “absurd”.
They said this
was because Tshabangu’s legitimacy as the CCC secretary-general is being
contested at the High Court.
Tshabangu wants
to push through Parliament a replica of the 2009 power-sharing agreement
between MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai and then President Robert Mugabe (both
late).
CCC
spokesperson Willias Madzimure said Tshabangu should, in fact, be pushing for
electoral reforms in preparation for the 2028 elections.
“It’s absurd
that he is pushing for a GNU,” Madzimure said. “The truth is we are not in a
political crisis that calls for that arrangement.
“This is an
individualistic decision. We should be pushing for electoral reforms so that we
have a free and fair election in 2028.”
Tshabangu’s
spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlilo insisted on the GNU, mocking the other CCC
factions, adding that they were entitled to their views.
Another CCC
faction also rejected the proposal, with its spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi
labelling the idea “nonsensical” and reiterating the party’s focus on the 2028
elections.
Political
analyst Pardon Taodzera described Tshabangu’s proposal as “historically myopic
and politically naive”.
He argued that
the current context lacks the existential crisis that necessitated the 2009 GNU
arrangement.
“The 2009 GNU
was born out of a legitimate crisis — State-sanctioned violence, a collapsed
economy and a disputed election that left Zimbabwe a pariah State,” Taodzera
said.
“Today, while
challenges persist, there is no comparable urgency.
“Tshabangu’s
attempt to replicate this model risks normalising GNU as a tool for elite power
consolidation rather than national healing.”
He added: “It
undermines the very democratic processes the opposition claims to champion,
especially when key actors like the CCC’s own leadership reject it.”
Taodzera also
questioned Tshabangu’s legitimacy, noting the factional turmoil within the CCC.
“This push
reeks of personal ambition,” he said.
“Tshabangu, a
self-appointed secretary-general, lacks a mandate to negotiate on behalf of the
opposition.
“His actions
could fracture the CCC further, playing directly into Zanu PF’s strategy of
divide-and-rule.”
Tshabangu
snatched the CCC from its founding leader Nelson Chamisa.
He went on to
recall a number of CCC legislators and councillors, resulting in costly
by-elections and donating most opposition seats to Zanu PF.
