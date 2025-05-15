TOXIC GAS KILLS GOLD PANNER

Omega Mazivangeyi (22), an illegal gold panner suffocated inside a 20 meter deep shaft a Zaina Mine, Penhalonga last Saturday.
Manicaland
Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka told Chipinge
Times that Mazivangeyi breathed a toxic gas that killed him.
Mazivangeyi
(22) of Nyabadza Village, Chief Mutasa, Honde Valley was in the company of a
friend, Gift Mtetwa.
Circumstances
are that the duo went to the mine around 11am to pan for gold. Mazivangeyi went
down into the shaft using a rope whilst Mtetwa remained outside.
After sometime,
Mtetwa noticed that Mazivangeyi was not responding and he followed into the
shaft. He breathed in the gas and immediately went out.
Mtetwa sought
help from other panners and they reported the matter at Penhalonga Police
Station.
Police and
Redwing Mine rescue team retrieved the body from the shaft. It was discovered
that the shaft had limited ventilation as it was closed off with soil and logs.
The body was
taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. Masvingo Mirror
