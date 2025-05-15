TOXIC GAS KILLS GOLD PANNER

Omega Mazivangeyi (22), an illegal gold panner suffocated inside a 20 meter deep shaft a Zaina Mine, Penhalonga last Saturday.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka told Chipinge Times that Mazivangeyi breathed a toxic gas that killed him.

Mazivangeyi (22) of Nyabadza Village, Chief Mutasa, Honde Valley was in the company of a friend, Gift Mtetwa.

Circumstances are that the duo went to the mine around 11am to pan for gold. Mazivangeyi went down into the shaft using a rope whilst Mtetwa remained outside.

After sometime, Mtetwa noticed that Mazivangeyi was not responding and he followed into the shaft. He breathed in the gas and immediately went out.

Mtetwa sought help from other panners and they reported the matter at Penhalonga Police Station.

Police and Redwing Mine rescue team retrieved the body from the shaft. It was discovered that the shaft had limited ventilation as it was closed off with soil and logs.

The body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. Masvingo Mirror