MURDERER : JAIL IS HELL

A woman who is serving a 30-year jail term for murder has told H-Metro she is now feeling the gravity of her actions which led her, in her moment of madness, to kill another person.

Tendayi Muskwe, 32, said reading the Bible while serving her jail term has helped her to understand that, even in the worst case scenario, nothing should ever lead to a person ending the life of another person. Tendayi says she misses her two children.

She has spent the last four years in jail and is serving a 30-year jail term.

“Mukoma zvemujeri ndaabhoo,” said Tendayi.

“Everyday is like hell, away from my children and family is physically and emotionally painful. I regret my emotions. I used to fail to understand some of the Bible verses but now I have been enlightened.

“You feel like you have spent a thousand years in prison while you would have spent just one day.”

She added: “Education is important otherwise I could not have acted the way that ended with me separating from my kids.

“Family Week helped me to reunite with my children but the opening of schools opens a wound in me.

“Thanks to our rehabilitation officers, they are helping us and we are now seeing the light.”

Tendayi talked to H-Metro on the sidelines of a Continental Online Chess Championship Tournament at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

She was part of the female team which won the competition. Herald