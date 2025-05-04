4 000 NURSES BLOCKED FROM LEAVING ZIM

Government has blocked more than 4 000 nurses from seeking employment abroad after withholding verification letters, in a controversial bid to halt the exodus of healthcare professionals, NewsDay has learnt.

The verification letters, which cost US$300 each, are a prerequisite for nurses to secure jobs overseas.

However, despite paying, thousands of nurses have not received the documents.

A senior official from the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare ministry disclosed that more than 6 789 Zimbabwean nurses are working in the United Kingdom, while Ireland has absorbed at least 1 000 others.

The nurse-to-patient ratio in Zimbabwe is as high as 1:20 or even 1:30 in some wards.

In an interview, Zimbabwe Nurses Association president Enock Dongo, however, told NewsDay that every nurse has the right to choose an employer.

“We are also gravely concerned about the violation of nurses' rights. It has come to our attention that nurses who have completed their mandatory bonding are being denied their diplomas and verification letters — documents necessary for them to seek employment, locally or internationally.

“This is a blatant infringement of their right to choose their employer and we demand immediate release of these documents to all eligible nurses. Over 4 000 nurses are currently affected by this injustice,” Dongo said. Newsday