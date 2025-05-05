CIVIL SERVANTS : LAND BARONS HAVE RUINED OUR LIVES

A number of civil servants expressed their displeasure over land barons they claimed are enemies of fruits of their labour.

During the Workers Day commemorations held at Allan Wilson School, some civil servants appealed to government to descend heavily on land barons to pave way for their basic needs.

“It is our right to access clean water, decent accommodation, among other basic needs.

“We wake up in the morning to work, expecting to save money for acquiring a residential stand and build homes but land barons have become our number one enemy together with some City council employees.

“After acquiring a residential stand, building on it, the next day you hear of demolition or double allocations. Land barons have been draining workers energy, sweat of our labour and above all causing serious stress and domestic violence.

“For how long will workers suffer because of our heartless brothers and sisters running Cooperatives and pseudo Trusts. They fool us by showing fake documents with official stamps from the City of Harare.

Our appeal to the government today as we commemorate Workers Day, is to have these land barons and corrupt council employees arrested as soon as possible. Their arrests will pave way for families to have decent shelter and heal our wounds.

“Salaries will never satisfy us as long our efforts are being blocked by these enemies of our children’s inheritance,” said one of the civil servants.

One land developer was among those showcasing at the commemorations and guest of honour, Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable Mercy Dinha commended a number of exhibitors.

“This is encouraging to see a number of exhibitors educating people about their products other than meeting on social media.

“Workers have some questions about a number of issues and they seek answers, and this is one of the platforms,” said Dep Min Dinha.

She reiterated the need for workers to engage relevant authorities before making payments on anything they want to buy.

Government has introduced Settlements Regularization Program in a way to rescue desperate home seekers from being fleeced by some Cooperatives and land barons.

Dep Min Dinha took her time visiting some of the exhibitors that included Public Service Association, National Committee on Drugs and substance abuse, Zimbabwe Teachers Association, Moonlight Funeral Assurance, Doves, Cabs, Public Service Commission among others and some private companies.

Dep Min Dinha commended some elderly women exhibiting their hand made products under Chimpo Collections and Essentials By Ivy.

“This is commendable and our President Mnangagwa urges the nation to take a brick for national development and empowerment.

“You are doing a wonderful job, teaching our youth to knit, make money and empower themselves,” she said.

Moonlight Funeral Assurance Communications officer, Noway Madzingira Museba, told Dep Min Dinha that their exhibition was not only focused on funeral policies but to remove a misconception about funeral parlours and tell other responsibilities that include cancer fund meant to help cancer patients.

“We are offering other services like cancer fund where we pull resources to help cancer patients.

“Allow me to remove a misconception with many people about funeral parlours, we are not happy with death of our clients since such stops them from contributions.

“We want to make sure our clients live longer as opposed to what some think about funeral parlours.

“We have other wings where we offer PA system for entertainment, we want our clients to be ever entertained to live longer,” she said. H Metro