CIVIL SERVANTS : LAND BARONS HAVE RUINED OUR LIVES

A number of civil servants expressed their displeasure over land barons they claimed are enemies of fruits of their labour.
During the
Workers Day commemorations held at Allan Wilson School, some civil servants
appealed to government to descend heavily on land barons to pave way for their
basic needs.
“It is our
right to access clean water, decent accommodation, among other basic needs.
“We wake up in
the morning to work, expecting to save money for acquiring a residential stand
and build homes but land barons have become our number one enemy together with
some City council employees.
“After
acquiring a residential stand, building on it, the next day you hear of
demolition or double allocations. Land barons have been draining workers
energy, sweat of our labour and above all causing serious stress and domestic
violence.
“For how long
will workers suffer because of our heartless brothers and sisters running
Cooperatives and pseudo Trusts. They fool us by showing fake documents with
official stamps from the City of Harare.
Our appeal to
the government today as we commemorate Workers Day, is to have these land barons and corrupt council
employees arrested as soon as possible. Their arrests will pave way for
families to have decent shelter and heal our wounds.
“Salaries will
never satisfy us as long our efforts are being blocked by these enemies of our
children’s inheritance,” said one of the civil servants.
One land
developer was among those showcasing at the commemorations and guest of honour,
Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable Mercy
Dinha commended a number of exhibitors.
“This is
encouraging to see a number of exhibitors educating people about their products
other than meeting on social media.
“Workers have
some questions about a number of issues and they seek answers, and this is one
of the platforms,” said Dep Min Dinha.
She reiterated
the need for workers to engage relevant authorities before making payments on
anything they want to buy.
Government has
introduced Settlements Regularization Program in a way to rescue desperate home
seekers from being fleeced by some Cooperatives and land barons.
Dep Min Dinha
took her time visiting some of the exhibitors that included Public Service
Association, National Committee on Drugs and substance abuse, Zimbabwe Teachers
Association, Moonlight Funeral Assurance, Doves, Cabs, Public Service
Commission among others and some private companies.
Dep Min Dinha
commended some elderly women exhibiting their hand made products under Chimpo
Collections and Essentials By Ivy.
“This is
commendable and our President Mnangagwa urges the nation to take a brick for
national development and empowerment.
“You are doing
a wonderful job, teaching our youth to knit, make money and empower
themselves,” she said.
Moonlight
Funeral Assurance Communications officer, Noway Madzingira Museba, told Dep Min
Dinha that their exhibition was not only focused on funeral policies but to
remove a misconception about funeral parlours and tell other responsibilities
that include cancer fund meant to help cancer patients.
“We are
offering other services like cancer
fund where we pull resources to help cancer patients.
“Allow me to
remove a misconception with many people about funeral parlours, we are not
happy with death of our clients since such stops them from contributions.
“We want to
make sure our clients live longer as opposed to what some think about funeral
parlours.
“We have other
wings where we offer PA system for entertainment, we want our clients to be
ever entertained to live longer,” she said. H Metro
