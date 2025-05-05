SUSPENDED KILLER COP : I WAS ON ACTIVE DUTY

Detective
Constable Farai Simudzirai (43) told Justice Helena Charewa at the High Court
in Masvingo when he applied bail recently that he was assigned to active duty
by his OIC, Inspector Edward Chiweta.
Simudzirai
allegedly shot and killed Shadreck Madzore (24) on March 16, 2025, near
Rutenga, Mwenezi at a time he was suspended from active Police work for
allegedly stabbing and killing another Police officer, Constable Privilege Hove
on April 21, 2024, outside Kupeta Nite Club, Karoi.
National Police
Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi recently told The Mirror that
Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba launched an investigation into how
Simudzirai was on active duty and armed with an AK-47 when he was suspended
from active Police work.
Simudzirai was
suspended on July 23, 2024, by then Officer Commanding Masvingo Province,
Commissioner Crispen Charumbira. A Police officer who has a criminal case at
the courts is suspended from active duty until the matter is finalized.
Justice Charewa
asked Simudzirai whether Chiweta holds more power than Commissioner Charumbira
who suspended him. The judge said that it is illogical that Chiweta who is a
mere inspector can overrule a suspension issued by a commissioner.
Justice Charewa
denied Simudzirai bail. The judge also noted that Simudzirai violated his bail
conditions and suspension from Police duties and that he is facing two murder
charges that attract a lengthy jail term should he be convicted.
The court also
noted that Simudzirai is likely to interfere with State witnesses who are his
fellow Police officers whom he stays with at Mwenezi Police Camp.
Simudzirai was
arrested on March 21, 2025, and initially appeared before Masvingo Magistrate
Elizabeth Hanzi on March 24, 2025.
Circumstances
leading to Madzore’s fatal shooting are that Simudzirai and his junior, a
constable Simbabure were on a surveillance mission. They received a highway
robbery report along the Ngundu – Beitbridge Highway. They drove towards
Beitbridge using an unmarked private vehicle and spotted a Mazda B1800 vehicle
near the scene that drove off towards Beitbridge.
The detectives
pursued the vehicle for about 35 kilometres and Simudzirai was allegedly firing
his rifle serial number 3049 at the vehicle. He shot Madzore twice and this was
discovered when the Mazda vehicle stopped at a Police roadblock. Madzore was rushed
to Rutenga Hospital where he died upon admission. Masvingo Mirror
