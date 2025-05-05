SUSPENDED KILLER COP : I WAS ON ACTIVE DUTY

A Mwenezi CID detective who shot and killed an unarmed man with a Police issued rifle whilst he was on suspension for another murder charge told the High Court that he was assigned to active duty by his Officer-In-Charge (OIC).

Detective Constable Farai Simudzirai (43) told Justice Helena Charewa at the High Court in Masvingo when he applied bail recently that he was assigned to active duty by his OIC, Inspector Edward Chiweta.

Simudzirai allegedly shot and killed Shadreck Madzore (24) on March 16, 2025, near Rutenga, Mwenezi at a time he was suspended from active Police work for allegedly stabbing and killing another Police officer, Constable Privilege Hove on April 21, 2024, outside Kupeta Nite Club, Karoi.

National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi recently told The Mirror that Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba launched an investigation into how Simudzirai was on active duty and armed with an AK-47 when he was suspended from active Police work.

Simudzirai was suspended on July 23, 2024, by then Officer Commanding Masvingo Province, Commissioner Crispen Charumbira. A Police officer who has a criminal case at the courts is suspended from active duty until the matter is finalized.

Justice Charewa asked Simudzirai whether Chiweta holds more power than Commissioner Charumbira who suspended him. The judge said that it is illogical that Chiweta who is a mere inspector can overrule a suspension issued by a commissioner.

Justice Charewa denied Simudzirai bail. The judge also noted that Simudzirai violated his bail conditions and suspension from Police duties and that he is facing two murder charges that attract a lengthy jail term should he be convicted.

The court also noted that Simudzirai is likely to interfere with State witnesses who are his fellow Police officers whom he stays with at Mwenezi Police Camp.

Simudzirai was arrested on March 21, 2025, and initially appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi on March 24, 2025.

Circumstances leading to Madzore’s fatal shooting are that Simudzirai and his junior, a constable Simbabure were on a surveillance mission. They received a highway robbery report along the Ngundu – Beitbridge Highway. They drove towards Beitbridge using an unmarked private vehicle and spotted a Mazda B1800 vehicle near the scene that drove off towards Beitbridge.

The detectives pursued the vehicle for about 35 kilometres and Simudzirai was allegedly firing his rifle serial number 3049 at the vehicle. He shot Madzore twice and this was discovered when the Mazda vehicle stopped at a Police roadblock. Madzore was rushed to Rutenga Hospital where he died upon admission. Masvingo Mirror