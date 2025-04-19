OVER 3000 PREGNANT TEENS DROP OUT PF SCHOOL

Teenage pregnancies remain a challenge in Zimbabwe with official reports indicating that more than 3 368 learners dropped out of school due to pregnancy out of a grand total of 33 746 pupils who left school for various other reasons in 2024.

According to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education 2024 report on Secondary School Dropouts there are thousands of learners who dropped out of school for reasons such as pregnancy, financial challenges, marriage, child Labour, illness, special needs, expulsion, absconding and death.

Financial burdens topped the list with 5 885 girls and 6 736 boys failing to continue with their education due to these constraints. A total of 4 561 girls dropped out of school and got married while 232 boys also joined the marriage institution.

While the report did not detail the age groups that left school because of marriage, a number of these learners are under-age and Zimbabwe continues to battle child marriage which is illegal and largely performed by some religious sects.

Sadly, 234 learners died in 2024 and 351 others dropped out due to illness. A total of 100 delinquents were expelled from the education system and could not continue pursuing their education because of the various offences they performed.

With the rise of artisanal mining and farming activities taking place in various parts of the country, about 832 children left school to go and work in these areas and other places possibly due to economic challenges where learners end up assisting parents with labour.

National Aids Council (NAC) Bulawayo Province reported that a number of school going age girls dropped out of school in 2024 alone, raising the need to increase awareness on abstinence among the girls who are still in school and bringing to book perpetrators having sex with minors.

Despite the country passing the law which criminalises sexual intercourse with children below the ages of 18, teenagers continue to fall pregnant, a development which threatens gains made in the fight against HIV.

National Aids Council (NAC) Bulawayo Provincial Manager Mrs Sinatra Nyathi said young people continue to drive new HIV infections.

“About 50 percent of new infections are coming from young people with adolescent girls and young women the big drivers. There are a lot of factors that affect them ranging from sexual violence, we also realise there are many young girls going into sex work. As a province our statistics for teen pregnancies are going up, they are actually worrisome because for last year we had over 2 000 and that is a lot,” said Mrs Nyathi.

She said most young girls getting pregnant hide their pregnancies from parents and guardians and do not register at health centres with some only going to hospitals when they are already in advanced labour. Sunday News