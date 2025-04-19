BYO COUNCIL DRAGS CHURCH TO COURT

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has set legal action in motion against Spirit Embassy Ministries over a fraudulent hall booking scheme that saw the church using duplicate receipts on multiple occasions, swindling the local authority of more than US$2 000 over a two-year period.

The scheme, allegedly masterminded in collusion with council clerical officer Mr Busani Nyoni — who has since gone into hiding — allowed the ministry to hold church services at the Large City Hall without paying the required fees but using the same receipts multiple times.

A damning report by the city’s internal audit department reveals that Spirit Embassy Ministries, represented by Mr Somerai Charamba exploited weak internal controls and used four receipts on at least five different occasions between 2024 and early 2025, resulting in actual prejudice of US$2 072.05. A backward audit of 2023 bookings exposed further inconsistencies at both the Large and Small City Halls.

Mr Charamba admitted to auditors that although he was familiar with the official booking process, he had established a “working relationship” with Mr Nyoni, who would handle the bookings informally in exchange for undisclosed US dollar cash payments.

One receipt — 0151638434 — was issued on 21 June 2024 at 2.22 PM for a legitimate payment of US$415. However, the same receipt was used again just two days later on 23 June, this time without verification or a corresponding entry in the official register. This same receipt was recorded by security officer Mr Maickel Ndlovu with details of the organisation, its representative, and his contact information. The booking, curiously, was written in pencil — an immediate red flag for auditors.

Even more troubling, the receipt resurfaced once again on 14 July 2024 for another church service, giving Spirit Embassy access to the hall twice without making any further payments.

A similar pattern emerged with receipt 0141590226, initially issued for a service on 21 July 2024. No booking record was ever created for that date, yet the same receipt reappeared on 4 August, this time logged by a security officer and written in black ink by Mr Nyoni — again, with no additional payment. Sunday News