HOSPITAL WORKERS IN WIDESPREAD THEFT AND SALE OF MEDICINES

A well organised syndicate of hospital workers has been implicated in the theft and sale of medicines destined for public health facilities with reports indicating that nurses and doctors are illegally procuring drugs from Zambia to sell to desperate patients.
The diversion
of drugs from hospitals across Zimbabwe involves various levels of staff, from
low-ranking workers to senior officials, including doctors and pharmacy
technicians.
The rampant
theft has contributed to an alarming rise in drug and substance abuse in
Zimbabwe, as health workers are reportedly supplying addictive medications to
street peddlers.
The findings
were disclosed in a recent report by Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ)
as part of the Inclusive Service Delivery in Africa (ISDA) project, which
followed up on a previous corruption risk assessment conducted in 2020.
“According to
key informants at public health facilities, the individuals involved in this
corruption include clinicians, general hands and pharmacy technicians. The main
drivers of corruption at these facilities are low salaries, poor medicine stock
management practices and a high demand for medicines in the face of limited
supply. While medicine stock is managed electronically at the national and
district levels, facilities rely on paper-based systems that are less
effective,” the report states.
At higher
administrative levels, qualified personnel manage medicines with greater
accountability. However, in public health facilities, the absence of dedicated
pharmacy staff and infrequent stock audits compromises integrity, exacerbated
by staff resignations in search of better opportunities.
Some informants
described corruption at these facilities as minor and frequent.
However, TIZ
emphasised that while the corruption may appear petty, it is widespread and
common, severely affecting access to medicines for women, children and
vulnerable populations.
The actors at
the procurement level encompass procurement officers and programme managers,
with corruption driven by weak governance and ineffective implementation of
procurement standards. The report indicated that emergencies often lead to
deviations from standard protocols, increasing opportunities for corruption.
Street medicine
vendors confirmed the illicit diversion of medicines from public health
facilities. They obtain supplies not only from Zambia but also from health
workers who deliver drugs directly to them, sometimes using intermediaries to
conceal their identities. “The street vendors are aware that the medicines they
receive are illegally diverted from public health inventories. Some local
pharmacies reportedly procure medicines from them as well. The types of
medicines commonly found on the streets include prescription preparations such
as antimicrobials (antibacterials, antifungals, antivirals), analgesics,
non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, antihistamines and short-acting
contraceptives,” the report further reveals.
The
investigation found that while street vendors acknowledged the negative
consequences of medicine diversion on vulnerable populations, they expressed a
reluctance to change their practices, as this is their only source of income.
“Vendors voiced
concerns about the impact of psychotropic medicines like benzodiazepines on
youth, noting that some of these medications are diverted from the public
health system,” the report stated.
Vendors remain
alert to regulatory authorities such as the police and municipal enforcement,
often facing arrest but being released after paying bribes ranging from US$2 to
US$5. Those caught with larger quantities may face court prosecution.
The demand for
psychotropic drugs such as Diazepam is particularly high among young people,
with health workers reportedly complicit in supplying these medications. Street
vendors mentioned that many lack medical training, leaving them unaware of the
drugs’ indications or potential side effects.
One key
informant alleged that some officials at the Zimbabwe National Family Planning
Council hoard contraceptives when supplies dwindle, selling them to the
parallel market, including street vendors.
In Epworth,
Harare, while pharmacies ran out of stock, some street vendors were found to be
well-stocked with cartons of contraceptives.
TIZ’s
investigations revealed that nurses in clinics are illicitly importing
medicines from Zambia and diverting them from the public health sector for
sale. Some doctors have been found storing injectables like ceftriaxone, an
antibiotic, in their offices without adhering to proper authorisation protocols
mandated by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe. Sunday News
