OFFICER UNAVAILABLE : BLESSED'S CASE POSTPONED

The case against Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who is facing charges of transmitting messages allegedly intended to incite public violence, has been postponed to April 30.
The
postponement was granted after the State revealed that key witness statements
had not been included in the case docket.
Prosecutor Mr
Takudzwa Jambawu informed the court that statements from the investigating
officer were missing and that the officer is currently unavailable, having been
deployed on duty outside the court’s jurisdiction.
According to
the State, Mhlanga is accused of recording and posting videos on YouTube on
January 27 and February 11 this year, which allegedly contained content aimed
at inciting public unrest.
Prosecution
argues that the videos were meant to provoke disorder and unrest. Mhlanga
denies the charges.
The matter will
resume at the end of the month, pending the inclusion of the necessary
documentation in the court file. Herald
