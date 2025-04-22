OFFICER UNAVAILABLE : BLESSED'S CASE POSTPONED

The case against Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who is facing charges of transmitting messages allegedly intended to incite public violence, has been postponed to April 30.

The postponement was granted after the State revealed that key witness statements had not been included in the case docket.

Prosecutor Mr Takudzwa Jambawu informed the court that statements from the investigating officer were missing and that the officer is currently unavailable, having been deployed on duty outside the court’s jurisdiction.

According to the State, Mhlanga is accused of recording and posting videos on YouTube on January 27 and February 11 this year, which allegedly contained content aimed at inciting public unrest.

Prosecution argues that the videos were meant to provoke disorder and unrest. Mhlanga denies the charges.

The matter will resume at the end of the month, pending the inclusion of the necessary documentation in the court file. Herald