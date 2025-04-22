MAI DHUTERERE FRAUD DEAL COLLAPSES

Harare magistrate Mr Tapiwa Banda has removed from remand Dorcas Vambe, popularly known as Mai Dhuterere and wife of gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, on allegations of defrauding a local politician of US$16 000 in a failed car deal.
The magistrate
ruled that the State should proceed by way of summons.
It was alleged
that Vambe conspired with her brother to deceive the complainant. Vambe
reportedly misrepresented that they could secure a Toyota Hilux GD6 from
Botswana on behalf of the politician.
According to
court documents, the alleged incident took place in September last year when
Vambe learned that the complainant was seeking to buy the vehicle and had set aside a budget of
US$16 000.Herald
