MAI DHUTERERE FRAUD DEAL COLLAPSES

Harare magistrate Mr Tapiwa Banda has removed from remand Dorcas Vambe, popularly known as Mai Dhuterere and wife of gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, on allegations of defrauding a local politician of US$16 000 in a failed car deal.

The magistrate ruled that the State should proceed by way of summons.

It was alleged that Vambe conspired with her brother to deceive the complainant. Vambe reportedly misrepresented that they could secure a Toyota Hilux GD6 from Botswana on behalf of the politician.

According to court documents, the alleged incident took place in September last year when Vambe learned that the complainant was seeking to buy the vehicle and had set aside a budget of US$16 000.Herald