BRIBE TAKING COPS : STATE OPPOSES BAIL

Two police officers from Harare, who were caught on camera accepting a bribe to release a detained suspect, appeared in court yesterday.
Rudo
Chirengendure and Nyasha Mupandira were brought before Harare magistrate Mrs
Marehwanazvo Gofa.
The pair is
facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers.
The State,
represented by Luckson Mhara, opposed bail and plans to present evidence from
the investigating officer in court tomorrow.
According to
prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, the incident occurred on April 18 while the
officers were on duty at Parkade rank, located at the intersection of Nelson
Mandela Avenue and Rezende Street.
They had been
deployed to patrol the area and apprehend illegal money changers, touts, and
vendors operating in the Harare Central Business District.
During their
patrol, the two officers were secretly filmed receiving money to release a
female suspect who had been arrested and handcuffed for engaging in illegal
activities.
After accepting
the bribe, the officers removed the handcuffs and freed the suspect, actions
that directly violated their roles as law enforcers.
The video
capturing the bribery incident surfaced over the Easter holiday and quickly
went viral on social media. Herald
