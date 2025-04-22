BRIBE TAKING COPS : STATE OPPOSES BAIL

Two police officers from Harare, who were caught on camera accepting a bribe to release a detained suspect, appeared in court yesterday.

Rudo Chirengendure and Nyasha Mupandira were brought before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

The pair is facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers.

The State, represented by Luckson Mhara, opposed bail and plans to present evidence from the investigating officer in court tomorrow.

According to prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, the incident occurred on April 18 while the officers were on duty at Parkade rank, located at the intersection of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Rezende Street.

They had been deployed to patrol the area and apprehend illegal money changers, touts, and vendors operating in the Harare Central Business District.

During their patrol, the two officers were secretly filmed receiving money to release a female suspect who had been arrested and handcuffed for engaging in illegal activities.

After accepting the bribe, the officers removed the handcuffs and freed the suspect, actions that directly violated their roles as law enforcers.

The video capturing the bribery incident surfaced over the Easter holiday and quickly went viral on social media. Herald