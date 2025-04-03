NGUWAYA FIRM'S OPERATIONS ABOVE BOARD : MTHULI

GEO POMONA Waste Management’s operations are being run in a fully transparent manner, which Government is satisfied with, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.
The Finance
Minister was led on a tour yesterday of the waste management firm’s facility in
Harare by executive chairman and chief executive officer Dr Dilesh Nguwaya.
In an interview
after the tour, Prof. Ncube expressed his satisfaction with how the waste
management firm is operating the facility, which was granted national project
status.
“Just the way
the system is very transparent, it’s very clear. I was able to go through the
receipts to see what is recorded there. Very transparent.
“As someone who
brings in waste, you know how much you have to pay. You know who you are.
“It is very
transparent all the way through,” he said.
Prof Ncube
commended the personnel at the facility, particularly the engineers, for their
demonstration of knowledge.
“I am also very
impressed by the quality of the engineers. I’m learning new terms today.
“But all of you
are very articulate, very precise. You know what you are talking about. I could
feel that.
“I had no idea
that the garbage sorting process is in fact an effective process.
“Employing 200
people, it’s labour intensive, 24 hours, again, that shows you the commitment
that you have for this project. The passion and the passion of your engineers.
“I also saw the
water treatment plant, I almost drank it, it looked very pure but I was told I
should wait a bit. So really, I must congratulate you for this phenomenal
project,” he said.
Prof Ncube said
he was confident that once operational, the power generation plant, whose works
commence in June, will contribute positively to the national grid.
“I can assure
you, when we get to the electricity stage, you will be able to reach a very
good tariff between 16 cents per kilowatt hour.
“Most of these
projects will be profitable. About 10 cents per kilowatt hour to 16 cents,” he
said. Herald
