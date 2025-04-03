NGUWAYA FIRM'S OPERATIONS ABOVE BOARD : MTHULI



GEO POMONA Waste Management’s operations are being run in a fully transparent manner, which Government is satisfied with, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

The Finance Minister was led on a tour yesterday of the waste management firm’s facility in Harare by executive chairman and chief executive officer Dr Dilesh Nguwaya.

In an interview after the tour, Prof. Ncube expressed his satisfaction with how the waste management firm is operating the facility, which was granted national project status.

“Just the way the system is very transparent, it’s very clear. I was able to go through the receipts to see what is recorded there. Very transparent.

“As someone who brings in waste, you know how much you have to pay. You know who you are.

“It is very transparent all the way through,” he said.

Prof Ncube commended the personnel at the facility, particularly the engineers, for their demonstration of knowledge.

“I am also very impressed by the quality of the engineers. I’m learning new terms today.

“But all of you are very articulate, very precise. You know what you are talking about. I could feel that.

“I had no idea that the garbage sorting process is in fact an effective process.

“Employing 200 people, it’s labour intensive, 24 hours, again, that shows you the commitment that you have for this project. The passion and the passion of your engineers.

“I also saw the water treatment plant, I almost drank it, it looked very pure but I was told I should wait a bit. So really, I must congratulate you for this phenomenal project,” he said.

Prof Ncube said he was confident that once operational, the power generation plant, whose works commence in June, will contribute positively to the national grid.

“I can assure you, when we get to the electricity stage, you will be able to reach a very good tariff between 16 cents per kilowatt hour.

“Most of these projects will be profitable. About 10 cents per kilowatt hour to 16 cents,” he said. Herald