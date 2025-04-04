GANG FORCES COUPLE TO HAVE SEX AT GUNPOINT

A romantic evening turned to horror for a Cowdray Park couple in Bulawayo when two balaclava-clad attackers ambushed them near a primary school.

The thugs forced them to have sex at gunpoint while filming the act, before separately raping the woman in a brutal Tuesday night attack that has prompted urgent police warnings about secluded spots.

On 1 April 2025 at around 8PM while the couple was necking near the school when the masked robbers pounced on them. They force-marched them to a secluded place where they allegedly forced them to engage in sex while they recorded a sex tape.

The suspects stole 2 cellphones and US$10 from the lovers.

They tied the man to a tree, dragged the woman away and took turns to rape her.

After about 30minutes, like phantoms, the attackers vanished into the night.

The woman picked herself up, untied her lover and they walked to Cowdray Park Police Station where they made a report. H Metro