NO MORE PERMITS FOR LAND BARONS : GOVT

Government has, with immediate effect, stopped issuing development permits for housing projects to combat the menace of land barons invading State land intended for national projects and other amenities.

The imposition of the moratorium on the issuance of development permits is aimed at regularising existing illegal settlements and curbing the proliferation of unauthorised developments that have emerged as a result of the activities of land barons.

The decision comes in the wake of increasing concerns regarding the exploitation of unsuspecting home-seekers by unscrupulous land barons.

These individuals have been known to mislead prospective homeowners, duping them out of their hard-earned money by selling plots on State land.

In an interview, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Soda Zhemu emphasised the gravity of the situation and implored citizens to stay away from land barons.

“They should not go to land barons . . . the Government gave a moratorium where issuance or applications for development permits have been stopped. Currently, there is no State land that you can apply for and get granted authority to do some developments. That has been stopped. That was a result of the land barons who would go to unsuspecting prospective house owners and dupe them of their hard-earned money,” Minister Zhemu said.

He said the Government needed to first deal with a number of the issues, which include the regularisation of the already-built illegal settlements before resuming issuing permits.

“One of the issues being regularisation and sanitisation of the settlements that have been created without proper plans. So we are dealing with that at the moment.

“We cannot have a situation where we are dealing with the problem and we allow new problems to continue to be caused.”

The moratorium is also seen as a necessary step to ensure compliance with the Regional Town and Country Planning Act and other pertinent regulations.

The Government has introduced a one-stop shop for building plan approvals, aiming to streamline the process and ensure that all developments adhere to established guidelines.

Minister Zhemu said approximately 65 000 title deeds could be issued to residents in areas such as Epworth and Chitungwiza, where illegal settlements have taken root due to the actions of land barons.

This initiative is part of the Government’s broader strategy to regularise and legitimise existing settlements while safeguarding against future illegal encroachments.

It is anticipated that the Government’s latest measures will restore order to the housing sector and protect the interests of honest citizens. Herald