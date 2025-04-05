MANDATORY ELECTRICAL INSPECTIONS SUSPENDED

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has proposed a temporary suspension of mandatory electrical inspections for households and commercial buildings, citing the need for further consultations with key stakeholders.
The decision
underscores the importance of stakeholder engagement before implementing such
critical safety measures. In a statement, ZERA acknowledged that electrical
inspections are vital for preventing accidents but emphasised that thorough
discussions with stakeholders are necessary.
“As an
Authority, we have proposed that the inspections be shelved for now, pending
extensive consultation with our various stakeholders.
“We recognise
the importance of these inspections in safeguarding against unnecessary
electrical accidents,” the statement read.
The proposal
arises amid growing debate about the inspections’ effectiveness, cost, and
implementation.
The Zimbabwe
Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) conducts the
inspections under Statutory Instrument (SI) 177 of 2018, aimed at identifying
hazards in electrical installations.
Recent
statistics reveal a concerning rise in electrical accidents, often attributed
to faulty wiring.
A joint
statement from ZERA and ZETDC reported 23 electrical accidents in 2025, with
seven being fatal.
“We have seen a
worrying trend in electrical accidents, many of which could have been prevented
with regular inspections,” they said.
Inspections are
mandated at varying frequencies based on property type.
Domestic
properties require inspections every 10 years, while commercial, educational,
and hospital facilities must be inspected every five years. Industrial
properties undergo inspections every three years, and buildings open to the
public, such as cinemas and restaurants, must be inspected annually.
ZETDC has
adopted a phased approach to inspections, notifying residents in advance to
ensure transparency.
While initial
plans included charging for inspections to cover costs, the Ministry of Energy
has paused these fees pending further discussions.
However,
inspections remain a statutory obligation. If an installation fails an
inspection, ZETDC issues a report outlining necessary corrective actions and
may require a re-inspection.
In cases of
life-threatening faults, ZETDC can disconnect the installation until deemed
safe.
“Non-compliance
is not an option,” a ZERA official said. “Failure to undergo inspections can
result in penalties, including disconnection from the national grid.”
The proposed
suspension highlights the need to balance public safety with stakeholder
engagement on essential regulatory practices. Herald
