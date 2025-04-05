MANDATORY ELECTRICAL INSPECTIONS SUSPENDED

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has proposed a temporary suspension of mandatory electrical inspections for households and commercial buildings, citing the need for further consultations with key stakeholders.

The decision underscores the importance of stakeholder engagement before implementing such critical safety measures. In a statement, ZERA acknowledged that electrical inspections are vital for preventing accidents but emphasised that thorough discussions with stakeholders are necessary.

“As an Authority, we have proposed that the inspections be shelved for now, pending extensive consultation with our various stakeholders.

“We recognise the importance of these inspections in safeguarding against unnecessary electrical accidents,” the statement read.

The proposal arises amid growing debate about the inspections’ effectiveness, cost, and implementation.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) conducts the inspections under Statutory Instrument (SI) 177 of 2018, aimed at identifying hazards in electrical installations.

Recent statistics reveal a concerning rise in electrical accidents, often attributed to faulty wiring.

A joint statement from ZERA and ZETDC reported 23 electrical accidents in 2025, with seven being fatal.

“We have seen a worrying trend in electrical accidents, many of which could have been prevented with regular inspections,” they said.

Inspections are mandated at varying frequencies based on property type.

Domestic properties require inspections every 10 years, while commercial, educational, and hospital facilities must be inspected every five years. Industrial properties undergo inspections every three years, and buildings open to the public, such as cinemas and restaurants, must be inspected annually.

ZETDC has adopted a phased approach to inspections, notifying residents in advance to ensure transparency.

While initial plans included charging for inspections to cover costs, the Ministry of Energy has paused these fees pending further discussions.

However, inspections remain a statutory obligation. If an installation fails an inspection, ZETDC issues a report outlining necessary corrective actions and may require a re-inspection.

In cases of life-threatening faults, ZETDC can disconnect the installation until deemed safe.

“Non-compliance is not an option,” a ZERA official said. “Failure to undergo inspections can result in penalties, including disconnection from the national grid.”

The proposed suspension highlights the need to balance public safety with stakeholder engagement on essential regulatory practices. Herald