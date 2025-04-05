SODOMY : DEPUTY HEAD GOES ON THE RUN

In the heart of Mberengwa, Masase High School stood as a beacon of hope for many families, a place where dreams flourished under the guidance of dedicated teachers.

However, beneath its storied walls, a dark secret festered – one that would shatter the lives of many.

Anywhere Gumbo, the deputy headmaster, was once regarded as a charismatic figure in the community. With his warm smile and open-door policy, he seemed to embody the spirit of mentorship. Parents trusted him, believing he had their children’s best interests at heart.

Yet, as the saying goes, appearances can be deceiving.

For some time now, Gumbo had allegedly exploited his position, luring over 35 boys into his office under the guise of offering academic help. The boys, eager to please and afraid of disappointing an authority figure, found themselves trapped in a nightmare.

The breaking point came when an anonymous letter reached the Ministry of Education, detailing the horrific abuse allegations.

The letter, penned by a fellow teacher who suspected something was amiss, ignited a chain reaction. Investigators descended upon the school, only to find that Gumbo had vanished into thin air, leaving behind a trail of anguish.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said Gumbo remains at large.

Sources say Gumbo would lure pupils to his office to sexually abuse them.

“The police and officials from the Ministry of Education have been on the ground after they received an anonymous letter from one of the teachers over the issue,” said a source.

“The school head has a very tight policy which requires pupils to talk to him if they want to report anything, and this has seen the majority of the pupils being sodomised in silence,” said a parent whose child is among the victims.

Some parents and teachers accuse the head, Mr Albion Masukume, of trying to suppress the scandal.

Mr Masukume confirmed the probe in a letter to parents but denied involvement.

“I write with sorrow to inform you that allegations of child abuse by one of our staff members were reported.

“Currently, thorough investigations by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the police are underway,” he said in the letter.

Masase High is run by the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Zimbabwe (ELCZ). Herald